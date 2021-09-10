Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11: Lee Ik-jun is the doctor who meets with an accident, a kiss awaits him at the end

Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11 started on a romantic note as Song-hwa left a "Happy Birthday" note for Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk). She forgot her bag first, and then her phone in his room. This led to her return to the hospital. That was when Ik-jun was admitted there.

The scene sequence suggested that Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) was supposed to be present to hear about Ik-jun's accident.

Reports from a person on the scene stated that he was hit in the back of the head. He was supposed to be at a team dinner in Gangnam. So the circumstances surrounding his attack were revealed later in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11.

Who attacked Ik-jun in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11?

The show doesn't pay too much attention to who really attacked Ik-jun. The only thing that Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, addressed was if he was arrested.

The man was captured on a CCTV camera and then taken into police custody. Ik-jun, on the other hand, was taken care of by Song-hwa and his other friends.

He did recover, and he was his goofy self with everyone except his son, U-ju. When U-ju arrived at the hospital, the little boy was adorable as he hugged his father tightly. The father-son duo has portrayed a great bond so far, and this adds further to the show.

Ik-jun was kept under observation for a few days before leaving for his hometown for two weeks of rest in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11.

What is Seok-hyeong's plan for Min-ah in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11?

When Ik-jun was in Chuncheon (his hometown), the show centered on Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) and Min-ah's budding romance. The latter, or ChuChu as she is addressed by Ik-jun, has been transparent about her interest in her senior doctor.

He had avoided her, though. He believed that he wouldn't be a good partner, especially in context with his past relationship.

However, the more he spoke to Min-ah and interacted with her, the more he fell for her. That's how Seok-hyeong's plan to fool his mother into believing that he was going to the US was born. He intended to let her believe that he was moving away from her, shocking her into surrendering.

He wanted more space from his mother when it came to his relationship, and that is what he would bargain for. After all, when Jeong-won (Yoo Yeo-seok) had confronted him about studying in the US in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, he said he had no such plans. Yet, he requested Jeong-won keep a lid on it.

He went on dates with Min-ah, and when she did push him about what exactly the two were doing, he confessed. One of the most introverted doctors in the show, who took time to warm up to people, confessed his feelings for Min-ah. There is no way he would leave Min-ah behind now.

Song-hwa finally says yes to dating Ik-jun in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11

In Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, Ik-jun returned to Seoul for band practice, and all five of the audience's favorite doctors were back. Song-hwa and Ik-jun left together, and at the hint of rain showers, the two stopped for coffee.

Coffee and rain were their thing.

Usually, things would just end with coffee and the two enjoying the rain together. This time in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11, however, Song-hwa decided to take it a step further. She was shocked when news of Ik-jun's accident arrived. It helped the two in a way as Song-hwa realized how important it was to tell Ik-jun that she had always liked him.

So as the rain poured down, the two sat in the car with coffee in their hands, and Song-hwa confessed it all. She said that she wanted to date him if he still felt the same way about her. After all, it had been months since Ik-jun had confessed to her.

Ik-jun answered her with a kiss, and that's how the two ended up together in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 11.

