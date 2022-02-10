Park Ji-hoo of ‘All of Us are Dead’ addresses criticisms of On-jo being a “nuisance”

On February 8, Park Ji-hoo shared her response to her All of Us are Dead character On-jo being criticized for her emotional outbursts during the zombie outbreak.

In an interview with Wikitree, the 18-year-old actress addressed the concern, saying that there was no way one could imagine what a teenager might go through during life-and-death moments, especially after losing her friends.

Park Ji-hoo even said that after watching the final cut, she felt that her character was being too frustrated and could understand why the viewers felt the same way.

‘All of Us are Dead’ actress Park Ji-hoo sheds light on On-jo being emotional in the show

Netflix’s zombie thriller, All of Us are Dead, attracted attention from all over the world thanks to its refreshing concept of high school teenagers pitched against a horde of zombies. While the story gave each character their own personality, On-jo (played by Park Ji-hoo), the practical and intelligent but dull in academics student, was criticized for being “frustrating” by netizens.

On-jo’s emotional outbursts and passive behavior at important, life-threatening moments left many viewers unnerved. Loyal fans of the original source, the webtoon Now at our School, even called out the character for being different on many levels than the original character.

️⭐ @hoonmeals all of us are dead park jihoo as nam onjo & yoon chanyoung as lee cheongsan it's not living if it's not with you edit #AllOfUsAreDead all of us are dead park jihoo as nam onjo & yoon chanyoung as lee cheongsan it's not living if it's not with you edit #AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/lRvKIy0tFW

Speaking about the criticisms, Park Ji-hoo first shared that she realized how On-jo could be frustrating to see on-screen only after filming.

“I can understand why people felt that way. Actually, I didn’t feel that while filming. However, it was when I watched the scenes after the filming was complete that I thought others might feel frustrated with it.”

Although admitting that it may seem passive, the actress added that it’s difficult to know what a teenager might think or how they might behave during a zombie breakout. In the show, On-jo first loses her best friend, her only family member, and then her lover to zombies. For Park Ji-hoo, On-jo being emotional made sense.

“I think there will be various reactions in that situation (full of zombies). On-jo is a teenager, and she’s emotional. So if she loses her friends, she may have that kind of reaction.”

Yul #지금우리학교는 @lightangjs park jihoo as nam onjo in all of us are dead #AllOfUsAreDead park jihoo as nam onjo in all of us are dead #AllOfUsAreDead https://t.co/aZUByOP9jG

Additionally, in an interview with Tenasia, the All of Us are Dead actress revealed that she wished On-jo had been braver and taken part in action scenes. In the drama, she was mostly to the side, being saved by others or running and falling behind, despite being the brains behind some of the key survival tactics.

Also Read Article Continues below

With All of Us are Dead director Lee Jae-kyoo hinting at a broader storyline for season 2 and season 1’s open ending, viewers and Park Ji-hoo might get to see On-jo being more active towards whatever mission lies ahead of her.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Danyal Arabi