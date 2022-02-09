All of Us Are Dead star Park Ji-hoo has “no idea what love is supposed to be”

Despite being a heart-stopping zombie thriller, All of Us Are Dead includes many couples that viewers have been rooting for, the most prominent being the pair Cheong-san, played by Chan Young-yoon, and Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hoo.

But even though the character of Nam On-jo has a major crush on another character and is secretly liked by Cheong-san, Park Ji-hoo has confessed in a chat with Tenasia that she herself has no dating experience and doesn't know what being in love feels like. She expressed,

“I have never confessed to the opposite gender before. I also don’t have any dating experience. I think I enjoy having little love interests rather than confessing. I don’t know if that’s why, but I don’t have any idea what love is supposed to be.”

As for her relationship with her fellow cast members, the actress shared that they have bonded together in the time spent shooting the twelve episodes of All of Us Are Dead. She said,

“Since we were all in the same class (before filming began), we would always gather in the classrooms and talk about acting. We also played yut nori (Korean board game) together and play other games with one another."

"Through that, we became close. During that time, I was worried about my college entrance exam, so the unnies and oppas talked about college with me and gave me life advice. Everyday was a fun day.”

But Park Ji-hoo is disappointed with her character in

All of Us Are Dead

But when it comes to playing On-jo on-screen, Park Ji-hoo is disappointed that despite there being many action scenes where characters like Su-hyeok, Cheong-san, and Nam-ra battle the zombies and defeat them, she didn’t get the chance to beat the undead.

“On Jo didn’t participate in amazing action scenes but rather, she had to run away a lot. Because of this, she had a lot of scenes where she was always running, falling, and coming face-to-face with zombies. I thought to myself, ‘I wish On Jo could have been more brave because she would have been able to fight the zombies head on.’

Hopefully, given the season 1 finale, Nam On-jo has shed her fear and hesitation. If the highly-expected second season of the series does see the green light, chances are that she will be getting more opportunities to face off against the zombies this time.

All twelve episodes of All of Us Are Dead are currently streaming on Netflix.

