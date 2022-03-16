K-dramas 'A Business Proposal' and 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' record highest ratings

K-dramas A Business Proposal and Military Prosecutor Doberman are creating ripples on the internet for their unique storylines and performances. Both Korean dramas are being well-received by viewers, and the fierce battle between the two series continues.

A Business Proposal has achieved double-digit ratings and continues to impress viewership ratings since its premiere. Whereas Military Prosecutor Doberman has received modest ratings and set a personal record.

K-dramas 'A Business Proposal' and 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' gain popularity since their premiere

According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of SBS’s A Business Proposal, which aired on March 15, recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.1%. This is the drama’s personal best record since its premiere. The series has seen a 2% jump in ratings from the previous episode’s record of 8.1%.

In the sixth episode of A Business Proposal, Tae-moo’s love confession plans go awry and take a step back. Tae-moo takes Ha-ri on a secret date disguised as a work trip by the sea. Meanwhile, Cha Sung-hoon confronts a red-faced Young-seo.

In a recent interview with a Korean radio channel, Kim Se-jeong promised viewers that if the series ratings rise above 10%, then both Ahn Hyo-seop and herself will sing a duet to pay viewers back for their interest in the series. She also revealed that the OST lineup for the K-drama is quite interesting.

Meanwhile, tvN’s Military Prosecutor Doberman achieved an average nationwide rating of 8.7%, which is also the new personal best record in ratings for the Korean drama.

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family two Mon-Tue drama successfully gain successful rise through ep.6



tvN "Military Prosecutor Doberman" record average viewers rating of 10% in capital area and 8.7% nationwide



SBS "Business Proposal" record average viewers rating of 10.5% in capital area and 10.1% nationwide two Mon-Tue drama successfully gain successful rise through ep.6tvN "Military Prosecutor Doberman" record average viewers rating of 10% in capital area and 8.7% nationwideSBS "Business Proposal" record average viewers rating of 10.5% in capital area and 10.1% nationwide https://t.co/0N3RK1Zq3T

In a sea of romantic Korean dramas, Military Prosecutor Doberman narrates the story of Do Bae-man (played by Ahn Bo-hyun), a military prosecutor who works for money, and Cha Woo-in (played by Jo Bo-ah), a military prosecutor who works for revenge. Both characters meet to break through the rotting evil in the military and grow into being real military prosecutors.

Latest updates on K-drama 'Crazy Love'

The Korean drama Crazy Love, starring Kim Jae-wook and Krystal, fell to 1% viewership ratings in its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, on March 15, Crazy Love episode 3 recorded a nationwide rating of 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Crazy Love is a rom-com drama that revolves around the love story between Noh Go-jin and Lee Shin-ah. Lee is Go-jin’s quiet secretary who doesn’t have much time to live. Later, knowing he has amnesia, she pretends to be Go-jin’s fiance and the story unfolds with exciting and unexpected scenes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi