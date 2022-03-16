Business Proposal episode 5: Fans love Ahn Hyo-seop's romantic gaze, chemistry between him and Kim Se-jeong

Business Proposal episode 4 sees some great moments between Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong. The episode delves into Tae-moo learning the truth about Ha-ri and how the two of them resolve the conflict that arises due to this sudden change. In one of the scenes, Kim Se-jeong's Ha-ri gets drunk and calls Tae-moo to rant at him about how unfair his requests have gotten.
This scene is one of the many that the fans seem to have enjoyed in Business Proposal episode 5. In this scene, Kim Se-jeong as Ha-ri confesses the truth about her identity to Tae-moo. Concerns and interest in Tae-moo's eyes are being shared on all social networking sites.
Screenshots of their favorite scenes along with paragraphs of why they appreciate the show and its actors have gone viral since the show's latest episode aired.
Fans love the seductive Kim Se-jeong in Business Proposal episode 4
In one of the scenes where Tae-moo does his best to forget Ha-ri and move on, he keeps seeing her in strange people. She asks him why he continually attempts to ignore her when it is impossible.
After all, he is now in love with her, and this imaginary piece of Ha-ri tells Tae-moo that there is no point in working hard to forget her.
Beyond this, fans have also shared why the show is currently the best romantic drama to be aired. It is not the usual melodramatic telling of a love story. Instead, it uses a comic filter to look at cliche plot settings in romantic comedies.
This includes contract dates and contract weddings. A rich man falling for a poor woman trope is also used without bias, and this perspective into romantic comedies has come out great in the show.
Moreover, there is a huge fan base for the lead actors who have previously appeared in Lovers of the Red Sky and The Uncanny Counter, among others. These fans also shared that they cannot wait for more episodes featuring their favorite stars to air.
Business Proposal airs every Monday and Tuesday on SBS.