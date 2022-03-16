×
Business Proposal episode 5: Fans love Ahn Hyo-seop's romantic gaze, chemistry between him and Kim Se-jeong

A still of Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong (Image via sbsdrama.official)
A still of Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong (Image via sbsdrama.official)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 01:50 AM IST
Feature

Business Proposal episode 4 sees some great moments between Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong. The episode delves into Tae-moo learning the truth about Ha-ri and how the two of them resolve the conflict that arises due to this sudden change. In one of the scenes, Kim Se-jeong's Ha-ri gets drunk and calls Tae-moo to rant at him about how unfair his requests have gotten.

This scene is one of the many that the fans seem to have enjoyed in Business Proposal episode 5. In this scene, Kim Se-jeong as Ha-ri confesses the truth about her identity to Tae-moo. Concerns and interest in Tae-moo's eyes are being shared on all social networking sites.

Screenshots of their favorite scenes along with paragraphs of why they appreciate the show and its actors have gone viral since the show's latest episode aired.

Fans love the seductive Kim Se-jeong in Business Proposal episode 4

In one of the scenes where Tae-moo does his best to forget Ha-ri and move on, he keeps seeing her in strange people. She asks him why he continually attempts to ignore her when it is impossible.

After all, he is now in love with her, and this imaginary piece of Ha-ri tells Tae-moo that there is no point in working hard to forget her.

why would u settle for less, when kang taemu & cha sunghoon will do anything just to protect shin hari & jin youngseo 😉🤍#BusinessProposal#BusinessProposalEp5 https://t.co/PW0LOpr93G
this hari will always stay in my mind#BusinessProposalEp5#BusinessProposal https://t.co/pMIGwefite
“So now you dare to date someone else openly at work”—these are the words that will bite his ass in the near future#BusinessProposalEp5#ABusinessProposal https://t.co/9ZfGwdFAtd
if my man who's busy and hates wasting his time won't look for me EVERYWHERE after he heard me fall during my drunk call, then i don't want him. kang taemoo in this episode proving why he's the standard.#BusinessProposal #BusinessProposalEp5 https://t.co/yfHpKC1Xyw
This scene lasted for just a few seconds 😭😭😭 They look so damn fine in here!!! I want more!!!#BusinessProposalEp5 https://t.co/Qqx4dxkLvp
Taemu’s expression of mixed disappointment and relief. Disappointment that Hari did not confess and relief that it meant he did not have to say goodbye #BusinessProposalEp5#ABusinessProposal https://t.co/6iwQTcx5gu
Dun dun dun got me laughing hard🤣🤣🤣 secretory cha what's wrong with you😂😂😂#BusinessProposal #BusinessProposalEp5 #ABusinessProposal #AhnHyoSeop #KimSejeong #KimMinKyu https://t.co/RnWpra0KNb
“Do you smell something burning? My heart is burning…” will always be my favorite cheesiest line ever simply because it used to drive Eric mad. I’m just happy that the legendary line is still alive today😂#BusinessProposalEp5#ABusinessProposal https://t.co/TReqdJvxM9
Jealousy is the kind of fart that you can’t hide. #KangTaemuJealousPrickEra#BusinessProposalEp5#ABusinessProposal https://t.co/bZYkU9JRE4
#BusinessProposalEp5 was so funny and loving at the same time. Taemoo jealous & caring mode was so bang on, and guess what i knew that guy is creepy with that lamp thing but the ending he said her real name..woah. This drama making me wait for Mondays #kdramatwt #kdrama #Kdramas https://t.co/1l2TG368ji

Beyond this, fans have also shared why the show is currently the best romantic drama to be aired. It is not the usual melodramatic telling of a love story. Instead, it uses a comic filter to look at cliche plot settings in romantic comedies.

This includes contract dates and contract weddings. A rich man falling for a poor woman trope is also used without bias, and this perspective into romantic comedies has come out great in the show.

Moreover, there is a huge fan base for the lead actors who have previously appeared in Lovers of the Red Sky and The Uncanny Counter, among others. These fans also shared that they cannot wait for more episodes featuring their favorite stars to air.

Business Proposal airs every Monday and Tuesday on SBS.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
