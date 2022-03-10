Business Proposal Episode 4: Ha-ri fails in hiding her true identity from Tae-moo

Business Proposal Episode 4 ends with a shocking revelation for Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). The entire episode is a run-up to this revelation and the growing feelings in Tae-moo for Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong). Not only does she impress his grandfather, but she also charms Tae-moo with her antics.

This includes breaking down in his presence after her seven-year-long one-sided love for Min-woo comes to an end.

Tae-moo realizes that Ha-ri is not as bad a person as he had believed in the beginning. He begins to warm up to her. Especially when he sees Ha-ri listen to him go on and on about his work without showing a hint of boredom, Tae-moo is definitely impressed.

As far as he is concerned, she is the daughter of a chicken and beer pub. Her interest in his thoughts about his business reveals her interest in food, and he finds a common interest to bond with her on in Business Proposal.

When does Tae-moo find out the truth about Ha-ri in Business Proposal?

Ha-ri, for most of Business Proposal Episode 4, manages to hide her identity from Tae-moo. She flees the moment she becomes aware of his presence at any given place and time. She also hides her identity from Tae-moo’s grandfather, the Chairman of her company, by shielding her face with her hair. It is bizarre and creepy, but anything goes at this point.

All Ha-ri wants to do is ensure the safety of her job. However, it is in peril because, towards the end of the episode, Tae-moo finds out Ha-ri’s truth. After his fake anniversary date with Shin Geum-hi, aka Ha-ri, he drops her home.

She is happy about not being caught but forgets her wallet in his car. The same wallet that has an identity card. However, that is not how Tae-moo learns of the truth. When he returns to give her the wallet which she had forgotten in his car, he finds Min-woo outside Ha-ri’s chicken shop.

He finds it strange that the chef he is currently working with, one introduced to his company by an employee (who he doesn’t recognize as his fake girlfriend), is outside Ha-ri’s shop. He hears Min-woo repeatedly address her as Ha-ri, while he knows her by the name of Geum-hi.

It is only then that he checks her wallet and finds her identity card. He reads the information and is unsurprisingly in shock in Business Proposal. He watches her interact with Min-woo and realizes that the chef is the friend that Ha-ri has been in love with for seven years now.

The episode ends right after realization hits Tae-moo, which is frustrating from the audience’s perspective. However, it increases the anticipation around the upcoming episode.

It would be interesting to see if Tae-moo understands Ha-ri’s perspective or if he attempts to exact revenge for being lied to in Business Proposal.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha