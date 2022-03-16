Crazy Love episode 3: Shin-ah puts her crazy plan in motion

In last week's episode of Crazy Love, we saw how Noh Go-jin, played by Kim Jae-wook, torments his employees, especially his secretary Shin-ah, played by Krystal, who develops a brain tumor due to constant stress. She decided to confront him by breaking into his house only to run away when he retaliates. In the ongoing chaos, someone else runs over Go-jin, severely injuring him.

Shin-ah takes him to the hospital where Go-jin is saved but says he has amnesia when he wakes up. The police think Shin-ah is the culprit as all circumstantial evidence points towards her. So, in order to save herself from the police and to take her revenge from Go-jin, she fakes being his fiancee.

Shin-ah exacts her revenge on Noh Go-jin in Crazy Love

Crazy Love episode 3 starts off with Shin-ah and the doctor visiting a visibly clueless Go-jin, who reveals that he doesn’t even remember his own name, let alone the "fact" that he has a fiancee. Shin-ah is disappointed that her mean boss doesn’t remember how she humiliated him and slapped him. Thus, she decides to continue her revenge against him by posing as his fiancee.

With the help of her friend Ok-hee, who is aspiring to be an actress, Shin-ah learns how to give a believable performance as Go-jin’s fiancee. She starts out by being sweet, to assure anyone who is looking that she is devoted to Go-jin. She then switches to her real agenda — making her boss’ life a living hell.

Her revenge against her former tormentor begins with her adding a supplement to his drinking water that makes him use the washroom continuously. Knowing that he detests eating onions, she prepares an onion-based lunch for him, forcing everything down his throat even as he gags. Crazy Love has finally started living up to its name.

When Go-jin expresses doubt over her being his fiancee, Shin-ah tells a fabricated story of how he proposed to her and that they got engaged a month ago at his vacation house.

She shows him digitally altered photos to convince him that they are indeed a couple. When the police arrive, she presents a fake picture of Go-jin hugging another woman, claiming that she went to his house on the night of the accident to confront him about the affair.

Oh Se-gi returns

Oh Se-gi, who has been on a business trip for days, returns to South Korea and discovers that his best friend has been in an accident. While he is shocked to find that Shin-ah is Go-jin’s fiancee, he is quick to accept it as he remembers how his friend had once jokingly shared that he has a girlfriend. He even defends Shin-ah when Go-jin’s lawyer Bae-byunho doubts her.

Baek Soo-young is suspicious of Noh Go-jin

In the second episode of Crazy Love, we saw Baek Soo-young, Go-jin’s first love, coming to meet him in the hospital and leaving when he doesn’t recognize her. She visits him again and claims that he is faking his amnesia even as he maintains his innocence. She leaves again and is seen calling someone to dig up info about Go-jin.

It is steadily becoming more and more obvious that Go-jin is hiding something. In the closing minutes of the episode, we first see a flashback to the day of the accident and see a mysterious man standing near Go-jin as he loses his consciousness.

The scene then shifts to the present day as another, or possibly the same, unknown man enters Go-jin’s ward and lifts something as if to hit him only for his query to open his eyes and look up at him like he was waiting for him. Only the next episode will solve the web of questions in Crazy Love.

