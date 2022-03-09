Crazy Love episode 1 recap: Noh Go-jin and Lee Shin-ah’s lives are in peril

iQiyi’s original series, Crazy Love, has officially debuted. Starring Kim Jae-wook as Noh Go-jin, the CEO of GOTOP — South Korea’s no. one online education website — and Lee Shin-ah (Krystal Jung), as his determined yet timid secretary, the series is currently far from the love story it is touted to be.

But the show's first episodes has laid down the foundation for the turbulent yet quirky relationship we will get to see in the future episodes.

Noh Go-jin, the success-hungry genius vs Lee Shin-ah, the pushover with big dreams

The first episode of Crazy Love starts with a scene that will be revisited later in the series, so the upcoming episodes will be more of a flashback leading up to the said moment. Noh Go-jin, a gifted math genius, is a renowned face and arrives at a venue where people are clamoring to see him.

Just as he exposes his face, he senses something and looks up to find a sniper taking aim at him.

Crazy Love's story then shifts to the present day, where we meet Lee Shin-ah, Go-jin’s perpetually nervous secretary, who joined the company in hopes of becoming an instructor one day.

Apparently, it is impossible to be Go-jin’s secretary as he is annoyingly adamant about wanting things a certain way and does not hesitate to drive people to tears if he doesn’t get what he wants.

Shin-ah tolerates the mental abuse in hopes of joining GOTOP as an instructor in the future. She learns Go-jin’s schedule by heart and does everything as instructed, but he still finds ways to admonish her.

Go-jin also has a tendency to make enemies — he fires one of the founding members of GOTOP, the English instructor Kang-min, because he is not bringing in enough money.

He also antagonizes Park Yantae, the CEO of Ilpum Education, a rival, during a special lecture. He also receives threatening packages from the people he fired, giving him dangerous threats, including assertions that they will kill him. In fact, he has a whole room dedicated to these “souvenirs" in Crazy Love.

The only person he is nice towards is his younger brother, the deputy CEO, who appears to be a kind-hearted individual. He doesn’t forget his brother’s birthday and remembers Shin-ah's one-year anniversary at the company.

His charismatic persona, in comparison to his brother’s rudeness, is enough for Shin-ah to harbor a one-sided crush on him in Crazy Love.

Shin-ah’s life takes a 360-degree turn in Crazy Love

Despite being a diligent worker, Go-jin insults her and proclaims that she will never become an instructor. These constant letdowns result in Shin-ah taking medication for her building headaches, which only increases with time.

So, one day she gets a CT scan done and discovers that she is in the last stage of a brain tumor. In fact, she has very little time left and will soon die.

Soon, we see a dejected and heartbroken Shin-ah roaming the streets. However, in the very next moment, she is seen breaking into Go-jin’s home. The episode ends with a surprised Go-jin feeling the first trace of fear as Shin-ah raises her hammer.

Only the second episode of Crazy Love will reveal whether it’s really happening or if this is just Shin-ah’s fantasy-fueled imagination seeking revenge from her mean boss.

