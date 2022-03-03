"Have I really grown up?": Krystal reflects on her personality and being an idol-turned-actress

Although Krystal debuted as the lead vocalist of the South Korean girl group f(x) back in 2009 and established herself as an idol, she has also cemented her status as an impeccable actress.

Since starring in her first-ever show The Heirs in 2013, the actress has played a number of critically acclaimed roles across a variety of successful K-dramas like My Lovely Girl, Prison Playbook, Search, and Police University.

Krystal is happy being both an idol and actress

The actress recently sat down for a chat with Cosmopolitan (via Soompi), and reflected on her two names:

"To me, both Jung Soo-jung and Krystal are both so… me. I debuted as Krystal, so I can’t help but be Krystal. And I find it so cringey to forcefully say, ‘I’m an actress now, so call me Jung Soo-jung! It’s Jung Soo-jung!'"

As for being called an "idol-turned-actress," she doesn't mind the title and is “pretty proud” of it as it simply means she is talented enough to be both.

The actress stated:

"Rather than hide it, I prefer the attitude of being like, 'I've done this and now I can do this, too!'"

She also added that she is someone who prefers to trust herself and keep moving ahead.

For Krystal, simplicity is the key

In the chat, she shared that for her being "simple is the best" and revealed that her personality hasn’t changed with time:

"The funny thing is, I look at some posts I made seven years ago and think that they’re still so relevant. It’s so… me. I often question, ‘Have I really grown up?'"

The actress will soon be returning to the small-screen with Crazy Love, in the role of Lee Shin-ah, a shy introvert who works for Noh Go-jin (Kim Jae-wook) as his secretary. While she is a hard worker, she is not remembered by anyone because she tends to be very quiet.

However, her personality drastically changes once she discovers that she won’t live long and fakes being Go-jin’s fiance when he pretends to have amnesia. Only the series’ release on March 7, 2022 will confirm what other quirky antics Crazy Love and its characters have up their sleeves.

