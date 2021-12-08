"You can't heal until you feel": Nick Cannon's youngest son, 5-month old baby Zen, dies from brain tumor

Comedian Nick Cannon’s youngest child recently died of a brain tumor. Cannon shared the news on December 7, and his son was only five months old.

While appearing on The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon said that his son Zen had passed away and added that things became worse during Thanksgiving and the tumor eventually started to grow rapidly.

C Ambition @C__Ambition Nick Cannon announces the death of his 5 month old baby son Zen live on his show



Zen had a brain tumor Nick Cannon announces the death of his 5 month old baby son Zen live on his showZen had a brain tumor https://t.co/ZdG2alghAP

Nick broke down while making the announcement and said that he spent the last weekend with his son in California. They had some fun time on the ocean on December 5, where Nick held his son for the last time. He added that an individual could not heal until he felt.

A short analysis of Zen’s health condition

Cannon revealed the history behind his son’s health condition. He said that Zen was two months old when a sinus issue started to develop.

Cannon spotted that Zen had a cough and wanted to check it out. He said that Zen used to breathe in a different way and saw his nice-sized head when he was two months old. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott wanted to take Zen to the doctor for sinus and breathing issues.

Nick Cannon in the Finale episode of The Masked Singer (Image by Fox via Getty Images)

After consulting the doctors, they disclosed that Zen was suffering from Hydrocephalus, a type of brain cancer. According to the Mayo Clinic, it refers to the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain, and excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.

Zen was Cannon’s seventh child and Cannon’s fourth child born in 2020. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott never revealed the health issues of Zen to the public and media.

Children of Nick Cannon

The 41-year-old tied the knot once and is the father of seven children with four women. He first married Mariah Carey in April 2008 and welcomed fraternal twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott, in 2011.

Cannon and Carey separated and filed for divorce in 2014, reunited for some time in 2015, and the divorce was finalized in 2016. Cannon became the father of a son, Golden in 2017, and Powerful Queen in December 2020 with model Brittany Bell.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nick Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June 2021. Cannon’s seventh child, a son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, was born later in the same month.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar