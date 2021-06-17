How many children does Nick Cannon have? All you need to know about the rapper’s family as he welcomes twins with partner Abby De La Rosa

DJ Abby De La Rosa shared a post on her Instagram, announcing the birth of her and Nick Cannon’s twin boys. She shared:

“✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.”

On June 14, Nick Cannon, America’s Got Talent host, became a father for the fifth time

De La Rosa made the recent announcement on Instagram. This marks the second time that Cannon has fathered twins.

Nick Cannon, rapper and actor, has four children before the twins. He is primarily known for his music, hosting, and acting work and has previously fathered children with ex-wives Mariah Carrey and Britanny Bell.

The 40-year-old Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is reportedly also expecting a child with model Alyssa Scott. The twins mark his seventh child with four women. Four of his most recent children were born within a year.

Cannon, the "Wild N Out" host, married Carrey in 2008. The couple had their twins - Moroccan and Monroe - on April 30, 2011. But they split in 2014 and have been co-parenting the children since.

The ‘Up All Night’ star also has a son and daughter with model Britanny Bell. The couple had their first child on February 21, 2017, and named the now-4-year-old boy ‘Golden Sagon.’ Their daughter, ‘Powerful Queen,’ was born in December of 2020.

In April 2021, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rossa announced that they were expecting twin boys. De La Rose shared the news along with a maternity photoshoot, stating:

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.”

Alyssa Scott commenting to followers on her pregnancy bump photos. Image via: Instagram/itsalyssaemm

Just a month after this announcement, model Alyssa Scott shared Instagram pictures (now deleted) of her pregnancy with the caption: ‘Zen S. Cannon.’ Scott worked as a model on "Wild N Out," where Cannon hosted the show.

Edited by Srijan Sen