Crazy Love Episode 2 recap: Shin-ah and Go-jin’s animosity takes a shocking twist

Last we saw on Crazy Love, Shin-ah (Krystal) undergoes a CT scan after getting constant headaches. She receives news that she was suffering from a last stage brain tumor and would soon die. In the closing minutes of the episode, Noh Go-jin (Kim Jae-wook) is seen relaxing at home while an enraged Shin-ah breaks into his home with a hammer.

The tables turn on Go-jin in Crazy Love

The second episode starts with a dazed Shin-ah recalling how the doctor told her that excessive stress caused the tumor. She remembers the past year of tolerating Go-jin’s abuse, just so that she could become an instructor one day.

Her sadness soon turns to anger, and she returns home to transform into a femme fetale in black attire.

Crazy Love lives up to its name as she breaks into his home (as seen in Episode 1) and finally unleashes her suppressed anger at the injustice she has been forced to live with. However, she brings the hammer only to scare Go-jin as she proceeds to throw her resignation letter in his face and upends a bag of onions (something he detests) in his room.

Initially thrown off guard, Go-jin quickly recovers his senses and chases after Shin-ah, who also realizes the crazy step she took in the heat of the moment. They end up fighting in Shin-ah’s car and break her dash-cam, after which she manages to throw him out of the car and run away.

Unable to follow her, he calls her up and threatens to catch her soon.

But while she escapes, someone else runs over Go-jin, fatally injuring him. When Shin-ah hears him get hit on the call, her anger melts away, and despite knowing that he is the reason her life will soon end, she turns around her car to help him and takes him to a hospital.

We then see Kang Min, the English instructor Go-jin fired, as the one who struck him with his car.

Noh Go-jin’s first love returns

After a brief flashback earlier in the episode, Crazy Love debuts Baek Soo-young, Go-jin’s first love and the chairwoman of the Gunil Foundation. She has recently returned to Korea after taking over Eutteum School in Seoul. She crosses paths with Shin-ah (who just cleaned up) and ends up getting coffee all over her.

She helps Shin-ah by lending her own dress to her, recalling how it was given to her by her first love.

Shin-ah is in trouble

Meanwhile, in the absence of any trace of Kang Min, all evidence points to Shin-ah as the culprit in Crazy Love, especially since she broke into Go-jin’s house. The police interrogate and arrest Shin-ah. She calls on her friend, Chu Ok-hee (who works at a lawyer’s office), for help and they all reach the hospital upon discovering that Go-jin is finally awake.

But Shin-ah receives the shock of her life when the doctors inform her that her boss has temporary amnesia, which means he can’t save her from the police. Afraid of going to jail, she comes up with a last minute solution by pretending to be Go-jin’s fiancé.

The next episode of Crazy Love will likely explore the consequences of Shin-ah's actions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish