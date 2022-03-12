Military Prosecutor Doberman Episode 4: Ahn Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah are out for revenge after truth about past surfaces

In the fourth episode of Military Prosecutor Doberman, Do Bae-man (Ahn Bo-hyun) gets pushed to remember an important incident from his past by Cha Woo-in (Jo Bo-ah).

After she sets him up to meet with an accident, Woo-in hopes that he will remember the incidents that had occurred in the past after his parents had met with an accident. At the time, he had been the only witness, and he had seen the person behind his parents' death.

However, he has continually buried this memory deep down, and this is exactly what Woo-in wants Bae-man to remember. She hopes that he remembers the incident and can take her side in her search for truth and justice.

The same person who had her father killed in the past has their hands on Bae-Man's death as well. This is a connection Woo-in hopes to use as well in Military Prosecutor Doberman.

When does Bae-man recall the past in Military Prosecutor Doberman?

Despite Woo-in's many attempts to remind Bae-man of his past in Military Prosecutor Doberman, she fails. In fact, he gets discharged from his position of military prosecutor and is happy not to be involved any further in Woo-in's plans.

He hopes to continue working with IM Defense as a corporate lawyer along with Yong Moon-goo. Na Hwa-young (Oh Yeong-su), however, rains on his parade.

She is the mother of IM Defense's CEO. She is also the company's real owner and uses her son as a figurehead who can be controlled. According to her, Bae-man is a bad influence on her son and her company, and hence she wants him out of their lives.

When she attempts to slap him, her gloves come up, and her disfigured fingers trigger a memory that Bae-man has kept buried all this while. Woo-in's quip about his past and the truth intrigued Bae-man enough to chase the truth. He investigates his parents' death and tries to find case files about their accident.

His instincts also tell him that something is amiss about the circumstances surrounding his parents' death. Despite his investigation, however, it is Hwa-young who triggers his memories.

Once he remembers the part Hwa-young has played in the past, he realizes that there was a connection between his parents and Woo-in's father. This episode of Military Prosecutor Doberman doesn't expand on what transpires between Bae-man and Woo-in after his realization.

The audience sees him get discharged from active service, only to return a few months later as a prosecutor. He stands by Woo-in's side in Hwa-young's son No Tae-nam's trial.

It is clear that the two have joined hands in their quest for truth and justice. What is unclear, however, is how Bae-man will serve as a prosecutor on a trial that is being judged in at the army court.

Whether or not he returns to serve in the army or is he a consultant on Woo-in's case will be unveiled in the upcoming episode of Military Prosecutor Doberman.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha