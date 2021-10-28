Kim So Yeon reportedly all set to replace Jo Bo Ah as lead on 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed'

Actor Kim So Yeon is rumored to star in season 2 of ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed.’
Season 1 of ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, starring Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum, aired in October 2020. The show followed the life of a mythical nine-tailed fox, or Gumiho, living in a modern city, on the hunt for the reincarnation of his true love. The mythical drama had accumulated a huge fan following, and demands for Season 2 had begun even before Season 1 got over.
‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ is finally set to return, with director Kang Shin Hyo at the helm. The only difference, though, will be the absence of the female lead Jo Bo Ah, who is potentially being replaced by ‘Penthouse’ star Kim So Yeon.
Kim So Yeon to star in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2'
While rumors of potential replacements for Jo Bo Ah had been doing rounds for a while, it was only on October 27 that reports revealed who it would be. Several industry insiders claimed that Kim So Yeon would be starring as the lead of the upcoming tvN drama 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2' opposite Lee Dong Wook.
Fans of the actor and the show then reached out to Kim So Yeon’s label, J-Wide Company, which said:
"'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2' is one of the projects she received a script for. Her appearance has not been confirmed."
The showrunners had recently confirmed a second and a third season for the fan-favorite show. While the first season was set in modern-day Seoul, the next two seasons will go back in time, to Saeguk and the Japanese Occupational Era respectively.
The reason for Jo Bo Ah’s replacement is not due to contractual trouble or bad reviews, but because her character, the charming Nam Ji Ah, will not be making an appearance this season, given how it takes place in a different era. While Kim So Yeon has not been confirmed for Season 2, she is expected to join the cast of Season 1, along with Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum.
Kim So Yeon’s last appearance was in the successful Penthouse franchise, where she played the much-appreciated role of Cheon Seo Jin.
Fans have mixed reactions to the news
Fans of the ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ have given mixed reactions to the news of Jo Bo Ah’s replacement, and the addition of Kim So Yeon.
While fans of the show are excited for a second season, some believe Kim So Yeon will find it difficult to recreate the chemistry with Lee Dong Wook. On the other hand, some say that their chemistry would be an improvement from the one between Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook’s dashing Gumiho.
Many K-drama regulars were also of the opinion that Tale of Nine-tailed doesn’t need a sequel, and that there were several other deserving contenders, like ‘Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,’ which had ended on heartbreaking cliffhangers.
Fans of Kim So Yeon, though, are excited at getting a chance to see the talented actor in a saeguk fantasy drama.
The second season of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' is expected to air in the first half of 2022.