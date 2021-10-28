Kim So Yeon reportedly all set to replace Jo Bo Ah as lead on 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed'

Actor Kim So Yeon is rumored to star in season 2 of ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed.’

Season 1 of ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’, starring Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum, aired in October 2020. The show followed the life of a mythical nine-tailed fox, or Gumiho, living in a modern city, on the hunt for the reincarnation of his true love. The mythical drama had accumulated a huge fan following, and demands for Season 2 had begun even before Season 1 got over.

K-Drama News! @kdramanews_ tvN drama #TaleofTheNineTailed reportedly to produce Season 2 and Season 3 set during Japanese Colonial Period and Joseon Dynasty respectively with 10 episodes each. Original cast to return except for Jo Bo Ah, a new female lead will be cast. Expected to air in first half 2022. tvN drama #TaleofTheNineTailed reportedly to produce Season 2 and Season 3 set during Japanese Colonial Period and Joseon Dynasty respectively with 10 episodes each. Original cast to return except for Jo Bo Ah, a new female lead will be cast. Expected to air in first half 2022. https://t.co/iQ7IWETwam

‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ is finally set to return, with director Kang Shin Hyo at the helm. The only difference, though, will be the absence of the female lead Jo Bo Ah, who is potentially being replaced by ‘Penthouse’ star Kim So Yeon.

iyah VOTE TXT ON AAA & PCA @yhzbeom wdym so yeon,dong wook,kim bum the cast of tale of the nine tailed s2.... wdym so yeon,dong wook,kim bum the cast of tale of the nine tailed s2.... https://t.co/aKFCFZItXR

Kim So Yeon to star in 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed Season 2'

While rumors of potential replacements for Jo Bo Ah had been doing rounds for a while, it was only on October 27 that reports revealed who it would be. Several industry insiders claimed that Kim So Yeon would be starring as the lead of the upcoming tvN drama 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2' opposite Lee Dong Wook.

K-Drama News! @kdramanews_ #KimSoYeon is in talks for the female lead in upcoming tvN drama ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed Season 2’ (Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum are confirmed as the main leads). #KimSoYeon is in talks for the female lead in upcoming tvN drama ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed Season 2’ (Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum are confirmed as the main leads). https://t.co/HzT0Hd4W33

Fans of the actor and the show then reached out to Kim So Yeon’s label, J-Wide Company, which said:

"'Tale of the Nine-Tailed 2' is one of the projects she received a script for. Her appearance has not been confirmed."

The showrunners had recently confirmed a second and a third season for the fan-favorite show. While the first season was set in modern-day Seoul, the next two seasons will go back in time, to Saeguk and the Japanese Occupational Era respectively.

The reason for Jo Bo Ah’s replacement is not due to contractual trouble or bad reviews, but because her character, the charming Nam Ji Ah, will not be making an appearance this season, given how it takes place in a different era. While Kim So Yeon has not been confirmed for Season 2, she is expected to join the cast of Season 1, along with Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum.

s⁷ @gyurmyeon @Koreaboo She is replacing Jo Bo Ah as the female lead, but she isn't replacing her role as Ji Ah, am I right? @Koreaboo She is replacing Jo Bo Ah as the female lead, but she isn't replacing her role as Ji Ah, am I right?

بيو بيو @pshAzoz @allkpop Guys the next season of Tale of the Nine-tailed is about their life in the historical Korean/war time back then. It's about the past. Not the modern present day. This is why the previous female lead is not going to appear in it. @allkpop Guys the next season of Tale of the Nine-tailed is about their life in the historical Korean/war time back then. It's about the past. Not the modern present day. This is why the previous female lead is not going to appear in it.

Kim So Yeon’s last appearance was in the successful Penthouse franchise, where she played the much-appreciated role of Cheon Seo Jin.

Fans have mixed reactions to the news

Fans of the ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ have given mixed reactions to the news of Jo Bo Ah’s replacement, and the addition of Kim So Yeon.

While fans of the show are excited for a second season, some believe Kim So Yeon will find it difficult to recreate the chemistry with Lee Dong Wook. On the other hand, some say that their chemistry would be an improvement from the one between Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Wook’s dashing Gumiho.

Roseyyyy @roseyyyycheex @Koreaboo im so excited!!! at first i thought this wasnt gonna make sense but now im excited!! 😭 tysm to the ppl working on this show for these new seasons!!! 💗✨ @Koreaboo im so excited!!! at first i thought this wasnt gonna make sense but now im excited!! 😭 tysm to the ppl working on this show for these new seasons!!! 💗✨

Jas loves Channie 💖🐺 @skzismyuniverse Wait there is gonna be a second season of Tale of the nine Tailed and I've not even finished the 1st season. I'm gonna need to finish watching it. Wait there is gonna be a second season of Tale of the nine Tailed and I've not even finished the 1st season. I'm gonna need to finish watching it.

Kdramafanboy @kdrama_fanboy0 So yesterday I had done watching again #TaleOfTheNineTailed just for one of my fav couple #JoBoAh #LeeDongWook . It feels good even after watching from many years So yesterday I had done watching again #TaleOfTheNineTailed just for one of my fav couple #JoBoAh #LeeDongWook. It feels good even after watching from many years https://t.co/wPdvRG1af9

Mina B (艾美娜) 🦋 @mina_maxinee It is so hard to finish Tale of the Nine Tailed cause of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s super dry chemistry 🙃 It is so forced, so bland.. really just watching for Wookie, Kim Bum, and the vet and necklace thief’s chemistry tbh It is so hard to finish Tale of the Nine Tailed cause of Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s super dry chemistry 🙃 It is so forced, so bland.. really just watching for Wookie, Kim Bum, and the vet and necklace thief’s chemistry tbh

Many K-drama regulars were also of the opinion that Tale of Nine-tailed doesn’t need a sequel, and that there were several other deserving contenders, like ‘Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,’ which had ended on heartbreaking cliffhangers.

Fans of Kim So Yeon, though, are excited at getting a chance to see the talented actor in a saeguk fantasy drama.

Florence @floloveskdramas KIM SO YEON IN TALE OF THE NINE TAILED WITH LEE DONG WOOK AND KIM BUM? WHAT KIND OF SORCERY IS THIS? KIM SO YEON IN TALE OF THE NINE TAILED WITH LEE DONG WOOK AND KIM BUM? WHAT KIND OF SORCERY IS THIS? https://t.co/DTHMWmv9AA

courtney @kimshyeonsoo SOYEON COULD BE THE FEMALE LEAD IN TALE OF THE NINE TAILED SEASON TWO OH MY GOD SOYEON COULD BE THE FEMALE LEAD IN TALE OF THE NINE TAILED SEASON TWO OH MY GOD

Mini👧 @minminnn___ but kinda curious if Kim So Yeon is later confirmed to join Tale Of The Nine Tailed S2, what is she? the gumiho or imoogi? or maybe she's other myth creature hhmm🤔👀 but kinda curious if Kim So Yeon is later confirmed to join Tale Of The Nine Tailed S2, what is she? the gumiho or imoogi? or maybe she's other myth creature hhmm🤔👀

The second season of 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' is expected to air in the first half of 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande