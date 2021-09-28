Will 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed' continue without Jo Bo Ah? tvN responds

Lee Dong Wook starrer romantic fantasy hit K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed has reportedly been renewed for two more seasons. According to reports on September 27, there are talks of tvN discussing season 2 & 3 of the hit 2020 show. However, a surprising twist awaits fans.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered in October 2020 and became an instant hit. The fantasy-romance Tale of the Nine-Tailed starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, and Jo Bo Ah joined the Goblin, and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho-lovers club as soon as it was released.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed gets renewed for two seasons without Jo Bo Ah

The Studio Dragon-produced show had sixteen episodes in season 1, and reports suggest it will be the same for the second season.

On September 27, a JTBC report revealed that tvN is renewing the popular show for seasons 2 & 3, citing industry sources. In addition to this, the report also informed the era those two seasons would be set in. The leads' will navigate through the Japanese colonial-occupation period (1910-1945) in season 2 and the Joseon Dynasty in season 3.

The most interesting part about the report is that Jo Bo Ah, who played the female lead Nam Ji Ah and Ah Eum, will not be returning to the show. As per sources, the team is recasting the female lead.

A couple of hours after the news broke out, tvN spoke to Newsen, stating that they are positively considering a second season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed. The representative shared details on a possible season 2 of the show, saying that the team is planning for 16 episodes that will bet helmed by season 1 director, Kang Shin Hyo.

However, there was no confirmation or denial around the angle of Jo Bo Ah not returning to the show.

Read the tvN representative's full statement below:

"We are currently having positive discussions about a second season of ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed.’ Nothing about the cast lineup or the broadcast details have been finalized. We are planning for 16 episodes in the second season, and season one’s director, Kang Shin Hyo, will be in charge of the direction again."

Season 1 ended with both the leads, Lee Yeon and Ah Eum reunited, despite half-brother Lee Rang's obstacles. It'll be interesting to see what seasons 2 & 3 might hold; who the actress would be, and especially, the storyline.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed aired from October to December 2020. It stars Lee Dong Wook as Lee Yeon, the titular 1,000-year-old Gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox). He gave up his duties of being the mountain spirit and guardian of Baekdudaegan, in search of the reincarnation of his true love, Ah Eum, (played by Jo Bo Ah).

