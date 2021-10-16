My Name ending explained: Jiwoo or Choi Mujin, who dies in the end?

Spoilers ahead for Netflix K-drama My Name.

My Name, the latest Korean offering on Netflix, is a gripping tale which revolves around a daughter’s revenge. Yoon Jiwoo (Han So-hee), the daughter of Yoon Donghoon, witnessed her father get killed right outside her home. Until the end, her father had protected her, and as a result, Jiwoo did not see who killed him.

My Name is about Jiwoo’s journey encompassing half a decade of her life and all that she went through to find the man who killed her father. As far as she knew, her father was on the wrong side of the law. He worked with the biggest drug cartel that worked out of South Korea, called Dongcheon.

The last time Jiwoo spoke to him in My Name, she told him that she could no longer wait for him and that is what resulted in his visit home. She was being tailed by cops who had put out an APB for Donghoon. Her school wanted to transfer her because of the policemen who repeatedly visited the school. She became an outcast and was frustrated that her father was nowhere near her when any of it happened.

Why did Choi Mujin help Jiwoo at the beginning in My Name

When Jiwoo wanted revenge in My Name, she experienced rage unlike ever before. The idea was to find the man who killed her father and kill him. It was Choi Mujin who helped her understand that committing a murder is not to be taken lightly.

Choi Mujin was introduced as Donghoon’s closest friend and confidante. The two of them worked for Dongcheon and faced many dangerous situations together.

Jiwoo trusted her father’s friend to help her find the killer. Mujin did promise to help, but asked her if she was sure she could face the consequences of her decision. She assumed that she could, and that was how she became the first female member of the gang in My Name. Jiwoo worked at the gym where Dongcheon muscle gathered and worked out.

Jiwoo was s*xually harassed for the same, but it was Mujin who helped her figure out the situation in the K-Drama. In My Name, Mujin helped her become strong and sharp, trained her to fight, and got her a secret identity which would help her exact revenge against the killer. The gun that was found at the scene where Donghoon was killed was one that was issued to cops.

So Jiwoo took on the identity of Oh Hyejin and worked as a cop in My Name. She joined the violent crimes department. Later, when she crossed paths with one of their senior detectives, she was transferred to the Narcotics team. Jiwoo was sure that the captain of the Narcotics team, Cha Giho, was somehow related to the death of her father.

Upon joining their team, she began to dig up information about Giho and to her shock, found out that her father was in fact a cop. He was Song Joonsu, a cop who many spoke of in the Narcotics team when speaking of Giho. Joonsu belonged to Giho’s team and he supposedly died just a month after joining the team in My Name.

Jiwoo found out the truth while she helped Mujin out with inside information. She had helped him avoid arrest, and had also given him important details about upcoming busts. She found out about Do Gangjae, one of Mujin’s rivals in the industry and someone who hinted at the truth about the past.

He is the same man who had tried to r*pe her in My Name when she won a fight against him in the past. At one point, he belonged to Dongcheon as well. It was only after he was attacked by Mujin for his move against Jiwoo that he moved out of the gang. When she pulled a gun on him, he wanted to tell her the truth about Jiwoo’s past.

She shot him, however, as her partner Jeon Pil-do (Ahn Bo-hyun) was right there. Everyone in the department knew her as Hyejin. Being outed as Jiwoo would hamper her plans for revenge in My Name. So instead, she shot Gangjae.

Why did Jiwoo go against Mujin in the end of My Name?

Before his death, however, Gangjae couriered a picture of Jiwoo’s father in a police uniform. His name badge revealed that he was Song Joonsu in the show. She did confront Mujin about this, but he had tried to manipulate her. He told her in My Name that her father was a cop but he flipped on his team after joining Dongcheon. Mujin speculated that this was why he was killed by the cops.

Jiwoo tried to confirm the same with Giho and that was when she discovered another shocking truth about her father, that Joonsu was working undercover until the moment that he died in My Name. He had provided his team with information about Dongcheon and Mujin killed him when he found out that his best friend had betrayed him.

When Jiwoo learned the truth, she wanted to kill Mujin in My Name. Instead, she was almost kidnapped and killed by his men. Taeju, the man who was with her father before he died, tried to kill her before she became a problem. Instead, he was the one that got killed. Wanting to leave a message, she stabbed him and left him at Mujin’s gym to be found by the boss. She was coming for Mujin and she wanted him to know that.

However, her partner Pil-do, who learned the truth about Jiwoo from his captain, stopped her. He was interested in her, and the interest had only grown when the two had faced death together. He trusted her and their chemistry built up slowly over the episodes.

Pil-do calmed Jiwoo down and convinced her to go to the cops instead of taking Mujin on by herself. Mujin was obsessed with her in a weird manner and he saw this move as betrayal. He killed Pil-do, and as a result, Jiwoo hunted him down in the Netflix show.

She gathered the conviction to kill Mujin after she saw Pil-do get shot in My Name. That's how she took it until the end, and stabbed Mujin to his death. It was revenge for her father and the only other man that she had ever loved in life. She could live through their deaths as long as she had avenged them, and that is exactly what she did.

