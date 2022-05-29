BTS Proof: members drop spectacular new individual concept photos ahead of the album release

BTS members continue to share new and timely updates from their new anthology album Proof. BTS Proof is a special anniversary album, celebrating the group's nine years in the K-pop industry. In the latest update, members have shared striking new individual concept photos.

The Bangtan members looked ethereal in their stylish black outfits paired with chunky silver jewellery and neat eye makeup. The members strike a pose as the light reflects on their face, forming a ‘plus sign’, making us wonder if this signifies anything at all.

It is also interesting to note that the older members of the group, Jin, RM, Suga, and J-Hope, have neon green ‘plus sign’ reflecting on their faces, whereas the younger members of the group, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have neon orange ‘plus sign’ reflecting on their faces.

It is also noteworthy that the oldest member, Jin, has no ‘plus sign’ reflecting on his face.

Members continue to roll out new concept photos for BTS Proof

Bangtan members continue to dazzle in new concept photos for BTS Proof. BTS dropped a group photo while posing in charismatic black outfits, standing tall against a metal door strewn with bullet marks, a metaphoric tribute to the septet’s identity of standing ’bulletproof' against society's discrimination.

BTS Proof, which marks a new beginning in the septet’s inimitable musical legacy, is a special anniversary album to celebrate their nine wonderful years of making music for their legions of fans across the world and for the bulletproof bond they share with ARMYs, their beloved global fanbase.

Interestingly, the members stand in the same order as they did when they made their first appearance in 2013, the year they officially debuted. V stood farthest left, then Suga, Jin, Jungkook in center, RM, Jimin and finally J-hope on the farthest right.

In another set of concept photos, members stand against a circular metal structure with bullet marks scattered across it. The bullet marks are living proof of the members’ endurance, willpower and determination to succeed even if the odds are stacked against them.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Jimin’s metal structure is partially smashed as well, making us wonder if it has another meaning altogether as well.

BTS Proof will feature three brand new songs by the septet alongside many of the group’s past hits. Members have picked some of their favourite songs to be featured in the anthology album as well. V picked Singularity and Zero and Jin chose Moon and Jamais Vu.

Jimin selected Filter and Friends, Jungkook picked Euphoria and Dimple, RM chose Stay and Persona, Suga selected Trivia: Seesaw and BTS Cypher PT.3: KILLER (featuring Supreme Boi), and finally J-Hope picked the tracks Her and Outro: Ego to be featured on the special anniversary album BTS Proof.

BTS members spotted at the Incheon airport

On May 29, BTS members were clicked at Seoul’s Incheon airport departing for the US. BTS will be joining US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes and to celebrate the Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, also known as AAPI, as announced earlier on May 26.

Bangtan’s youngest member Jungkook left the day prior on May 28. ARMY’s all over the world took to Twitter to trend 'HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT BTS’ to wish them all the best as they continue to achieve new milestones.

BTS Proof is all set to release on June 10, as an early surprise before their ninth-debut anniversary on June 13.

