WE ARE BULLETPROOF: BTS announces new album comeback in June 2022

BTS post PTD Las Vegas concert (Image via @bts_twt/Twitter)
BTS post PTD Las Vegas concert (Image via @bts_twt/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Apr 17, 2022 10:38 PM IST
News

BTS revealed "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" in a much-awaited comeback news announcement. The phrase is trending in the top 5 worldwide Twitter trends, proving that ARMY is the happiest fandom in the world right now.

Fans’ speculations of a new release during the concert turned real when the K-pop supergroup hinted at new content towards the end of the Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert on April 16.

The clip, which could have gone unnoticed, ended with a date - June 10, 2022 - and a phrase - WE ARE BULLETPROOF - signaling an album comeback that ARMYs had been waiting for.

There were still inhibitions towards calling it an album release, until BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an announcement notice on Weverse confirming it to be an album comeback.

BTS releases 'We are Bulletproof' teaser announcing new album in June 2022

[공지] #BTS 신보 발매 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)weverse.onelink.me/qt3S/0otgqlix https://t.co/qkuPPA4cmx

On April 17, a few hours after wrapping up an incredible four-night PTD Las Vegas concert, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an HD version of the video that is doing rounds on Twitter. The video in question is a black-and-white compilation video with “WE ARE BULLETPROOF” and a date shown at the end.

The company announced on Weverse that the Life Goes On group would be releasing a new album on June 10, 2022. They simultaneously also released a teaser video. The clip shows BTS’ journey from their debut era, No More Dream, to the Permission to Dance era. The moments are stitched together in a film reel concept, with moments from title track music videos and performances.

"ptd is over" BECAUSE A NEW ERA IS COMING https://t.co/8Nm8djUToF

At the end of the video, the members’ voice-over says, “We are Bulletproof.” The simple sentence holds deeper meaning as the K-pop septet’s name, BTS, is an abbreviation for Bangtan Sonyeondan - which literally translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

The now K-pop giants were ridiculed for their name during their debut era, until they reached superstardom that is unlike any achieved by a K-pop group.

WE ARE BULLETPROOF is such a powerful statement, I feel like it's an ode to the beautiful relationship between BTS and ARMY which eventually led them to who they are right now. But also a heads up for the people with negative vibes, that their time is up. BTS is coming.

Fans react to the comeback news

@BTSChartsDailyx @BTS_twt ARMYs reaction after seeing that:"BTS New Album is coming on June 10""We are Bulletproof""New Era is coming" "New song is coming""BTS is coming" "BTS comeback" "BTS Festa" #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt https://t.co/XMt2Z1v1yO

The group’s last release was the English single Permission to Dance released on June 9 last year. After an entire year of touring the U.S. and Seoul, performing at major music award shows, attending the Grammys, and a much-needed break, the K-pop septet’s return has naturally caused an uproar in the fandom.

Phrases such as ‘We Are Bulletproof,’ ‘Best Album,’ ‘THE KINGS ARE BACK’ and more continue to trend on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

ITS HAPPENING BTS NEW ERA IS COMINGBTS IS COMING BACK Save the date : 10 JUNE 2022BTS IS BACK 🔥NEW SONG, NEW ALBUM, NEW ERAHIP HOP CONCEPT YESSSS 😎🔥👋 https://t.co/JTcVySI6GB
WE ARE BULLETPROOF COMING JUNE 10 2022, JUST THREE DAYS BEFORE THEIR 9TH ANNIVERSARY https://t.co/PF7nyPMORk
BTS COMEBACK JUNE 10, FINALLY, I AM SCREAMING, CRYING, LOSING MY MIND, IT'S HAPPENING, THE KINGS ARE COMING BACK, HELP. https://t.co/hL39prfrSl
It's confirmed!! Finally the wait is over, Y'all get ready, the king are back with a new album "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" on June 10th. It's happening omg I can't just believe it. BTS is coming yes I'm so excited💜😱NEW ERA IS COMING#BTSISCOMING @BTS_twt https://t.co/Fdt3upCVRI
MY! BTS NEW ERA IS COMING! CAN'T WAIT 🤪 https://t.co/VX88goith8
The hint was long given 2022 vol.10 BTS COMEBACK IS COMINGNEW ERA IS COMING https://t.co/vpw970XcnD
permission to dance era is finally over. and a new era is coming. thank you so much BTS for filling this great era with ARMY. in this era, i have a lot of memories. thank you for your hard work, thank you for your love, thank you for everything. so, welcome to the new era 😻 https://t.co/bH9ojk6X9F
Okay so 🤔 9 reflections, bts logo looking like an album library on streaming platforms. 9 like 9 years of BTS. Our theory of WE vs ME. We are bulletproof = we are bangtan= we are bts. Black & white like their debut outfit. Reflecting on the past, their youth and moving forward? https://t.co/nWbYjonqhR

With a collaboration with Snoop Dogg underway, it is up for speculation if the song will be a part of the upcoming album release or will be released as a single.

Meanwhile, BTS’ new album will be released on June 10. More information regarding the release will follow soon.

