WE ARE BULLETPROOF: BTS announces new album comeback in June 2022

BTS revealed "WE ARE BULLETPROOF" in a much-awaited comeback news announcement. The phrase is trending in the top 5 worldwide Twitter trends, proving that ARMY is the happiest fandom in the world right now.

Fans’ speculations of a new release during the concert turned real when the K-pop supergroup hinted at new content towards the end of the Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert on April 16.

The clip, which could have gone unnoticed, ended with a date - June 10, 2022 - and a phrase - WE ARE BULLETPROOF - signaling an album comeback that ARMYs had been waiting for.

There were still inhibitions towards calling it an album release, until BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an announcement notice on Weverse confirming it to be an album comeback.

BTS releases 'We are Bulletproof' teaser announcing new album in June 2022

On April 17, a few hours after wrapping up an incredible four-night PTD Las Vegas concert, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped an HD version of the video that is doing rounds on Twitter. The video in question is a black-and-white compilation video with “WE ARE BULLETPROOF” and a date shown at the end.

The company announced on Weverse that the Life Goes On group would be releasing a new album on June 10, 2022. They simultaneously also released a teaser video. The clip shows BTS’ journey from their debut era, No More Dream, to the Permission to Dance era. The moments are stitched together in a film reel concept, with moments from title track music videos and performances.

At the end of the video, the members’ voice-over says, “We are Bulletproof.” The simple sentence holds deeper meaning as the K-pop septet’s name, BTS, is an abbreviation for Bangtan Sonyeondan - which literally translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

The now K-pop giants were ridiculed for their name during their debut era, until they reached superstardom that is unlike any achieved by a K-pop group.

Fans react to the comeback news

The group’s last release was the English single Permission to Dance released on June 9 last year. After an entire year of touring the U.S. and Seoul, performing at major music award shows, attending the Grammys, and a much-needed break, the K-pop septet’s return has naturally caused an uproar in the fandom.

Phrases such as ‘We Are Bulletproof,’ ‘Best Album,’ ‘THE KINGS ARE BACK’ and more continue to trend on Twitter. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

With a collaboration with Snoop Dogg underway, it is up for speculation if the song will be a part of the upcoming album release or will be released as a single.

Meanwhile, BTS’ new album will be released on June 10. More information regarding the release will follow soon.

