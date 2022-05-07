BTS Proof: 5 fan reactions that prove ARMYs are in this Bangtan life forever

As part of the celebration of their ninth anniversary, BTS Proof was unveiled for the first time on May 5 KST. They finally released the much awaited trailer for their latest album, Proof. This breathed new life into ARMY, who were metaphorically starving for new songs from the group.

BTS Proof is an anthology album that will be a collection of their greatest hits and will contain many different tracks, including three completely new songs that will be a reflection of their past, present and future.

The lead single on BTS Proof is called Yet to Come and BIGHIT MUSIC has already released the promotion schedule for fans to keep track of important release dates.

This marks the end of an era as BTS will be beginning a new chapter in their journey and this album is the bridge between BTS from nine years ago and BTS now. BTS Proof is also proof of their journey and the Blood Sweat and Tears they have shed in order to reach the heights they currently are at.

ARMYs reacting to BTS Proof and Bangtan's legacy

1) The most beautiful moments of life

Once the trailer was revealed, theorist ARMYs got to work. They speculated that the anthology album was to be released right after the Map of the Soul: 7 album in their seventh year as they had teased the concepts of bridging the gap between the past, present, and future in the VCRs for their 2020 MAMA performance.

yara⁷ 🌸 10.06 @stillwithtae7 oh because bts knew what they were doing with that album and planned it a long time ago, it was supposed to be released after mots7 you see all the boy in luv, n.o, wab2 performances in 2019 end-year shows and then on - n.o, no more dream - dream oh because bts knew what they were doing with that album and planned it a long time ago, it was supposed to be released after mots7 you see all the boy in luv, n.o, wab2 performances in 2019 end-year shows and then on - n.o, no more dream - dream

However, Covid-19 spoiled a lot of their plans, including the MOTS tour. This album is proof of their perseverance and commitment towards their artistry. BTS Proof is a farewell to their previous eras while opening the doors to a new chapter in their musical journey.

tam⁷♡ @michimkoo GUYS LOOK WHAT I FOUND IN BTS GQ JAPAN MAGAZINE 2020 THEY LITERALLY HINTED US THE TRACK TITLE " YET TO COME" 2 YEARS AGO WTH?!! GUYS LOOK WHAT I FOUND IN BTS GQ JAPAN MAGAZINE 2020 THEY LITERALLY HINTED US THE TRACK TITLE " YET TO COME" 2 YEARS AGO WTH?!! https://t.co/SdYqiw0hA1

With the release of the title of the lead single,Yet to Come, fans are connecting BTS Proof to the HYYH era. HYYH talks about the most beautiful moments of BTS' life, their youth. However, BTS has mentioned that HYYH is forever, which means that the most beautiful moments of their life are yet to come and they have not reached their peak yet.

ree 🧊 ⁷ @mintynkks in the hyyh epilogue concert bts were asked "whatis at the end of this beautiful moment?" and namjoon answered "i lost the beauty ive found...that wont be a downfall cos i'll find value in it and PROVE it to the world" and yoongi answered "i know the best is YET TO COME" OH in the hyyh epilogue concert bts were asked "whatis at the end of this beautiful moment?" and namjoon answered "i lost the beauty ive found...that wont be a downfall cos i'll find value in it and PROVE it to the world" and yoongi answered "i know the best is YET TO COME" OH https://t.co/iEc1JpcUY5

2) BTS are bulletproof

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk “You guys are the proof of our existence, our value, our breath, our love, our peace for every- you guys are our goddamn proof! So, we were the bullet and you guys were our proof. So, we’re now truly bulletproof.” - Kim Namjoon, 211127 (PTD ON STAGE IN LA DAY1) “You guys are the proof of our existence, our value, our breath, our love, our peace for every- you guys are our goddamn proof! So, we were the bullet and you guys were our proof. So, we’re now truly bulletproof.” - Kim Namjoon, 211127 (PTD ON STAGE IN LA DAY1) https://t.co/tNRWYw7OQ9

As per the trailer, BTS Proof is taken from the phrase We are Bulletproof. BTS' Korean name Bangtan Sonyeondan loosely translates to Bulletproof Boys. Their debut concept was to be a shield protecting people from the injustices of society.

Back in 2013, they were mocked for their name. BTS had to fight to get on top and they succeeded against all odds. The boys paved the way with their hard work and determination, and only ARMYs help. Hence, during PTD LA concerts, RM mentioned that BTS are the bullets and ARMYs are the proof, almost spoiling the upcoming album.

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk 140513 : I will prove it to you all

220610 : PROOF 140513 : I will prove it to you all220610 : PROOF https://t.co/I55A1gp4Uy

RM had mentioned during BTS' debut years that he would prove it to all the haters and those praying for their downfall by succeeding and the album Proof is proof of them solidifying their legendary status.

ENA⁷ @ena_deubel



This is a huge deal. Not every artist is privileged enough to take their careers that far, especially not to Anthology Albums are also known as Tribute Albums within industry - made to celebrate & commemorate the previous journey while creatively adding to them.This is a huge deal. Not every artist is privileged enough to take their careers that far, especially not to @BTS_twt level Anthology Albums are also known as Tribute Albums within industry - made to celebrate & commemorate the previous journey while creatively adding to them. This is a huge deal. Not every artist is privileged enough to take their careers that far, especially not to @BTS_twt level

3) ARMYs coping mechanism: humor

tam⁷♡ @michimkoo LISTEN the cb hint was here all alone 9 means BTS has 9 studio albums which will be made to 1 anthology album "Proof" after adding the number below it turns to be the cb date June 10 & 202 is an angel number which means having faith & work hard to move forward which BTS is doing LISTEN the cb hint was here all alone 9 means BTS has 9 studio albums which will be made to 1 anthology album "Proof" after adding the number below it turns to be the cb date June 10 & 202 is an angel number which means having faith & work hard to move forward which BTS is doing https://t.co/2pOqMWHCs0

It is not a BTS comeback if the blue train does not make an appearance, and ARMYs did not disappoint this time as well. This blue train has been linked to every BTS release, and for the first time, HYYH enthusiasts get to breathe a sigh of relief as this time the album might be related to the HYYH era.

Some ARMYs were shocked by the size of the album and were going frantic to find shelves of appropriate sizes to store it while others were planning to use the album as a self-defense tool.

jojo⁷ 10.06.2022 @93SHAD0WS HOT100 of bts merchandise most likely to be found at a crime scene:



1-(NEW) PROOF Anthology Standard

2-(-1) Season Greetings 2022

3-(-1) BE Deluxe

4-(-1) pop up store Glass Jenga HOT100 of bts merchandise most likely to be found at a crime scene:1-(NEW) PROOF Anthology Standard2-(-1) Season Greetings 20223-(-1) BE Deluxe4-(-1) pop up store Glass Jenga

Many were even joking about how during every BTS release people switched up and cried about the previous album being better despite having thrashed it when the album was released. The anthology album should leave those antis with nothing to complain about.

4) A tribute to BTS and their legacy

fatima @fatimafarha_ A BTS anthology album to close out 9 incredible years of music, reflecting on the past, processing the present & looking forward to the future, before they take on a new chapter. Giving their hard work of nearly a decade its very deserved homage + tribute. That’s beautiful. A BTS anthology album to close out 9 incredible years of music, reflecting on the past, processing the present & looking forward to the future, before they take on a new chapter. Giving their hard work of nearly a decade its very deserved homage + tribute. That’s beautiful.

The album pays tribute to their legacy, their artistry and their bond of over nine years. It is also the perfect segue to enter a new phase in their musical journey.

KPOPDAD🧨🧈🕺 @KpopDAD1

#ProofIsComing People are always asking for evidence that #BTS is the best group in history...now we have the #PROOF People are always asking for evidence that #BTS is the best group in history...now we have the #PROOF.#ProofIsComing https://t.co/jmEZ52pjI1

Fans are speculating about the songs that would be included in the three CDs that come with the album. It is said to contain BTS' major hits, however, with an impeccable and flawless discography, it must've been hard to choose a handful and ARMYs are glad the choice wasn't left up to them.

AneesaIsBackToEditing⁷ @aneesa_mahboob

The fact that I can direct people to ONE body of work now I’m actually really grateful for #BTS_Proof because I have had so many people ask me what their best album is and I always sound like I’m crazy when I try and tell people that every album is good. Like every single one.The fact that I can direct people to ONE body of work now I’m actually really grateful for #BTS_Proof because I have had so many people ask me what their best album is and I always sound like I’m crazy when I try and tell people that every album is good. Like every single one.The fact that I can direct people to ONE body of work now 😭

Some fans are grateful for this album as it helps them direct newer fans to one album instead of recommending every single album, as they're all masterpieces.

ree 🧊 ⁷ @mintynkks IREUMEUN JUNGKOOK SEUKEIREUN JEONGUK 2022 VERSION U WILL NEVER HEAR THE END OF ME IREUMEUN JUNGKOOK SEUKEIREUN JEONGUK 2022 VERSION U WILL NEVER HEAR THE END OF ME https://t.co/hNdi6vqaYz

An anthology usually contains demos, remastered versions, unreleased versions and various remixes of the original songs, and fans are hoping to find some gems like the PTD tour mixes on this album.

mia @cypherjintae this better be on proof im so serious right now

this better be on proof im so serious right nowhttps://t.co/J1eh6NLrDo

5) Throwback era

greg heffley⁷ @knjeIite wait if they tour this album….A GREATEST HITS TOUR??????? wait if they tour this album….A GREATEST HITS TOUR??????? https://t.co/mdIwXK1FHj

ARMYs are speculating about a throwback concert if they decide to tour after the release of BTS Proof, which does seem likely. This would also tie in with the theory that this album was to be released after Map of the Soul: 7 as they had planned a lot for the MOTS tour.

A greatest hits tour would allow newer fans to live through their older eras and older fans to reminisce about the past.

610 @fruitiano 610 @fruitiano wait wait what if the concept pics are them in their past eras… LISTEN TO ME twitter.com/fruitiano/stat… what if the concept pics are them in their past eras… LISTEN TO ME twitter.com/fruitiano/stat… https://t.co/Kof2YFRkbF

There is also conjecture about the concept pictures of the album being related to their past and fans are excited to see BTS in their younger avatars.

Everyone has already seen what would happen if BTS rises. The group has reached untouchable heights and has nothing more to prove to anybody. BTS Proof, releasing on June 10, will be all the evidence one needs for their success and artistry, and ARMYs are here for it.

Edited by Somava