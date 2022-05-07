BTS Proof: 5 fan reactions that prove ARMYs are in this Bangtan life forever

As part of the celebration of their ninth anniversary, BTS Proof was unveiled for the first time on May 5 KST. They finally released the much awaited trailer for their latest album, Proof. This breathed new life into ARMY, who were metaphorically starving for new songs from the group.
BTS Proof is an anthology album that will be a collection of their greatest hits and will contain many different tracks, including three completely new songs that will be a reflection of their past, present and future.
The lead single on BTS Proof is called Yet to Come and BIGHIT MUSIC has already released the promotion schedule for fans to keep track of important release dates.
This marks the end of an era as BTS will be beginning a new chapter in their journey and this album is the bridge between BTS from nine years ago and BTS now. BTS Proof is also proof of their journey and the Blood Sweat and Tears they have shed in order to reach the heights they currently are at.
ARMYs reacting to BTS Proof and Bangtan's legacy
1) The most beautiful moments of life
Once the trailer was revealed, theorist ARMYs got to work. They speculated that the anthology album was to be released right after the Map of the Soul: 7 album in their seventh year as they had teased the concepts of bridging the gap between the past, present, and future in the VCRs for their 2020 MAMA performance.
However, Covid-19 spoiled a lot of their plans, including the MOTS tour. This album is proof of their perseverance and commitment towards their artistry. BTS Proof is a farewell to their previous eras while opening the doors to a new chapter in their musical journey.
With the release of the title of the lead single,Yet to Come, fans are connecting BTS Proof to the HYYH era. HYYH talks about the most beautiful moments of BTS' life, their youth. However, BTS has mentioned that HYYH is forever, which means that the most beautiful moments of their life are yet to come and they have not reached their peak yet.
2) BTS are bulletproof
As per the trailer, BTS Proof is taken from the phrase We are Bulletproof. BTS' Korean name Bangtan Sonyeondan loosely translates to Bulletproof Boys. Their debut concept was to be a shield protecting people from the injustices of society.
Back in 2013, they were mocked for their name. BTS had to fight to get on top and they succeeded against all odds. The boys paved the way with their hard work and determination, and only ARMYs help. Hence, during PTD LA concerts, RM mentioned that BTS are the bullets and ARMYs are the proof, almost spoiling the upcoming album.
RM had mentioned during BTS' debut years that he would prove it to all the haters and those praying for their downfall by succeeding and the album Proof is proof of them solidifying their legendary status.
3) ARMYs coping mechanism: humor
It is not a BTS comeback if the blue train does not make an appearance, and ARMYs did not disappoint this time as well. This blue train has been linked to every BTS release, and for the first time, HYYH enthusiasts get to breathe a sigh of relief as this time the album might be related to the HYYH era.
Some ARMYs were shocked by the size of the album and were going frantic to find shelves of appropriate sizes to store it while others were planning to use the album as a self-defense tool.
Many were even joking about how during every BTS release people switched up and cried about the previous album being better despite having thrashed it when the album was released. The anthology album should leave those antis with nothing to complain about.
4) A tribute to BTS and their legacy
The album pays tribute to their legacy, their artistry and their bond of over nine years. It is also the perfect segue to enter a new phase in their musical journey.
Fans are speculating about the songs that would be included in the three CDs that come with the album. It is said to contain BTS' major hits, however, with an impeccable and flawless discography, it must've been hard to choose a handful and ARMYs are glad the choice wasn't left up to them.
Some fans are grateful for this album as it helps them direct newer fans to one album instead of recommending every single album, as they're all masterpieces.
An anthology usually contains demos, remastered versions, unreleased versions and various remixes of the original songs, and fans are hoping to find some gems like the PTD tour mixes on this album.
5) Throwback era
ARMYs are speculating about a throwback concert if they decide to tour after the release of BTS Proof, which does seem likely. This would also tie in with the theory that this album was to be released after Map of the Soul: 7 as they had planned a lot for the MOTS tour.
A greatest hits tour would allow newer fans to live through their older eras and older fans to reminisce about the past.
There is also conjecture about the concept pictures of the album being related to their past and fans are excited to see BTS in their younger avatars.
Everyone has already seen what would happen if BTS rises. The group has reached untouchable heights and has nothing more to prove to anybody. BTS Proof, releasing on June 10, will be all the evidence one needs for their success and artistry, and ARMYs are here for it.