BTS wraps up an experience of a lifetime with Permission To Dance On Stage concerts

BTS wrapped up their highly successful Permission To Dance On Stage concert series in Las Vegas on April 16. The series included 12 concerts that took place in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Seoul.

The concerts were hybrid (in-person and online) and had four million attendees and viewers across all mediums.

The Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concerts were a never-seen-before experience for the audience. HYBE paintedd the city in BTS’ color, purple, and gave fans an immersive experience with their THE CITY project.

In addition to AR photo booths, themed hotel rooms, and food, there was a special booth operated by Korea Tourism Organization that let fans experience Korean culture.

BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concerts ends on a memorable note

The Permission To Dance On Stage concerts started as an online series in October last year and moved to a hybrid series in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

The most recent leg, PTD Las Vegas, attracted approximately 200,000 people. The last day’s (April 16) paid online streaming attracted around 402,000 people from 120 regions.

As part of the PTD Las Vegas event, the K-pop giants even held an in-person live broadcast of the concert near Allegiant Stadium at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Approximately 22,000 people attended the LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS event.

PTD Las Vegas LIVE PLAY (Image via HYBE Corp.)

The Butter hitmakers are the only group to have sold out four days and approximately 200,000 tickets at the Allegiant Stadium since it opened after the pandemic.

The highlight of PTD Las Vegas concerts was the city's transformation into a BTS wonderland. The Allegiant Stadium was draped in purple as the thriving town turned into Borahaegas.

Las Vegas turned into a Borahaegas (Image via HYBE Corp.)

There were multiple booths from which ARMYs could take home souvenirs. At the MGM Grand Garden Arena, there was a BTS PHOTOCARD RANDOM BOX and a BTS PHOTO STUDIO.

The former provided fans with random photocards at the click of a button, while the latter allowed fans to click and print photos with the AR versions of the septet.

PTD Las Vegas AR simulation booth (Image via HYBE Corp.)

PTD Las Vegas LIVE PLAY Photocard Random Box Booth (Image via HYBE Corp.)

HYBE had greater things planned to make Las Vegas a BTS festival. An experiential pop-up store was designed like the Dynamite, Butter and Permission to Dance sets and sold official merch and exclusive city items. The pop-up stores were all the rage during the entire PTD Las Vegas leg.

The behind-the-scenes photo exhibition, titled BEHIND-THE-STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE, also gave fans insight into the septet’s concerts and backstage moments.

PTD Las Vegas Pop-up store (Image via HYBE Corp.)

PTD Las Vegas Pop-up store (Image via HYBE Corp.)

PTD photo exhibition, Behind The Stage (Image via HYBE Corp.)

PTD photo exhibition, Behind The Stage (Image via HYBE Corp.)

A Bellagio Fountain show was created exclusively for the K-pop superstar’s viral English hits. Meanwhile, CAFÉ IN THE CITY served fans the group's favorite Korean traditional food prepared by a Michelin star chef. There were also BTS-themed hotel rooms in collaboration with the chain of MGM Resorts across Las Vegas.

ARMYs were even given a chance to have an after-party (in collaboration with JEWEL Nightclub) on all four nights of the concert series.

Closeup of a BTS themed room with exclusive souvenirs (Image via HYBE Corp.)

BTS themed Cafe In The City menu (Image via HYBE Corp.)

Bringing Korean culture to the forefront, the Korea Tourism Organization and the popular food brand, Samyang Foods, set up booths at Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas.

The Korea Tourism Organization booth gave fans a chance to wear the Hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, and experience the scents of different cities in South Korea. Samyang Foods, on the other hand, put up a Buldak Ramen Booth.

Approximately 13,000 people visited the former booth over four days to experience Korea’s culture. Meanwhile, approximately 10,000 people visited the latter booth daily.

BTS_official @bts_bighit



Special thanks to ARMY for coloring "THE CITY" with BTS

Cherish the memory of those days in Las Vegas! 'Cause we don't need permission to flash back



#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV Special thanks to ARMY for coloring "THE CITY" with BTSCherish the memory of those days in Las Vegas! 'Cause we don't need permission to flash back <BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY - LAS VEGAS>Special thanks to ARMY for coloring "THE CITY" with BTS 💜 Cherish the memory of those days in Las Vegas! 'Cause we don't need permission to flash back✨#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV https://t.co/W65HFDjHBV

The successful and immersive Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert series ended on an explosive note as BTS announced a comeback album.

The band made the announcement with the tagline “WE ARE BULLETPROOF.” It is unclear whether the phrase is the album title, a tagline, or a song.

The album is set to be released on June 10, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh