BTS jets backs to Korea to begin preparations for its upcoming album release in June 2022

Fortunately for fans, BTS isn't done just yet. The K-pop boy group sent fans into a frenzy during the end of its last-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 16. The group announced its new album with the tagline We Are Bulletproof, which is set to release on June 10, 2022.

The announcement appeared on a large video screen that played an audio-visual of the group’s past albums, shows, and events performed globally and ended with a glitch that transformed into the group’s logo. With the information finally being released, the members are now traveling back to Seoul to focus on the production of the new album.

BTS is ready to produce new music for ARMY and the world

According to various media outlets, on April 18, the K-pop boy group will arrive at the Incheon International airport in Korea during the early parts of the morning on April 19 KST. All members except RM have completed their scheduled activities in the US, and hence, RM will return at a later date after winding up official matters in the country.

On April 16, the world-famous K-pop boy group completed the last show of its solo four-day concert in Las Vegas. As members wrap up their scheduled activities in the US, the boys will now plan to focus on a new album that is set to release on June 10, 2022.

Group members V and J-Hope shared a series of pictures on their official Instagram handles. K-pop idol V posted pictures of himself styled in casual wear and standing in front of the group’s private jet, all set to make the journey back to Seoul, South Korea.

Meanwhile, J-Hope posted pictures from his camera roll of the memories made in Sin City, like when he attended Lady Gaga’s live concert and visited various landmarks in Las Vegas.

The group’s last drop was the English digital single hitmaker Permission To Dance, which was released on July 9, 2021. After a successful year of touring the US and Seoul, performing at famed music award ceremonies, and a much-needed hiatus, the septet's upcoming comeback announcement has created ripples on the internet with fans eagerly spreading the news.

Furthermore, BTS’ agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, also released an official statement announcing the group’s comeback and stated that further updates regarding the group’s much-awaited new album will be announced in due time.

Meanwhile, fans of BTS, known as ARMY, are speculating that the new album will be the K-pop boy group’s fifth full-length album, given the fact that it's BTS' ninth debut anniversary on June 13 and that it has been over two years since it last dropped its fourth full-length album.

