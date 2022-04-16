BTS Jimin's popularity continues to grow as various media outlets describe him as a representative of Korean pop culture 

BTS member Jimin’s popularity is growing with every passing day and is in a league of its own. Despite not having an official solo debut, Jimin’s recognition as a group member has spread far and wide in the international arena.

His brand power and influence has been felt in every field across various demographics worldwide, and he is undoubtedly among the top-most popular K-pop artists in the world.

Once again, Jimin’s talent and power is being discussed by various South Korean and international media outlets, mentioning him as a representative of Korean pop culture.

The LA Times and JTBC mention BTS' Jimin in their new reports

In the US, The LA Times recently published a news feature on April 9, 2022, regarding the rise of Korean popular culture in the world. The publication spoke about various sub-topics and also mentioned K-pop idol Jimin’s name.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data



"As my daughter reached out to grab the Jimin doll [...] it was clear Korean pop culture had become something much bigger than a passing fascination." The LA Times mentioned Jimin in an op-ed on the rise of Korean popular culture! Jimin was the only individual idol mentioned."As my daughter reached out to grab the Jimin doll [...] it was clear Korean pop culture had become something much bigger than a passing fascination." The LA Times mentioned Jimin in an op-ed on the rise of Korean popular culture! Jimin was the only individual idol mentioned. 🔥"As my daughter reached out to grab the Jimin doll [...] it was clear Korean pop culture had become something much bigger than a passing fascination." https://t.co/bcHtVUb06J

In the feature, no other individual K-pop artist’s name was mentioned which shows Jimin’s popularity worldwide. Titled Op-Ed: Hollywood, take note: Korean pop culture is here to stay, The LA Times wrote about the Jimin doll, which recorded massive sales on the first day of going on sale worldwide.

The doll immediately went out of stock on various e-commerce platforms and the demand for the toy was at an all-time high. It also stated that such a positive response to the doll indeed demonstrates Jimin’s global popularity and fame.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data The Jimin doll showed strong sales on its first day and continued to be sold out on numerous websites selling the goods at the time of its release The Jimin doll showed strong sales on its first day and continued to be sold out on numerous websites selling the goods at the time of its release 🔥 https://t.co/qUWzqTqQ9p

On another occasion, various K-media outlets reported that one of South Korea’s famous TV stations, JTBC, mentioned Jimin during the talk show Talk Pawon.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data



"Recently, famous people have been marketed as docents"



"For example, Jimin of BTS"



I'm the docent for the BTS exhibition"



JTBC's talk show Talk Pawon mentioned Jimin as an example of the increased use of celebrities as docents (museum guides)."Recently, famous people have been marketed as docents""For example, Jimin of BTS"I'm the docent for the BTS exhibition" JTBC's talk show Talk Pawon mentioned Jimin as an example of the increased use of celebrities as docents (museum guides). ❤️"Recently, famous people have been marketed as docents""For example, Jimin of BTS"🐥I'm the docent for the BTS exhibition"https://t.co/1DgVeQbzn0

BTS' Jimin holds the title of the most popular K-pop idol in South Korea as stated in the Brand Reputation Ranking list, published by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation. Jimin has ranked #1 for a total of 40 months as of April 2022, and has stayed on the spot for 36 consecutive months since 2021. He is also the only male idol to rank #1 on Gallup Survey for Korea’s most preferred idol.

Previously, Jimin was selected as the guide and educator for the Futura X BTS art exhibition for his eloquence, confidence, and charm. He was selected to make a speech which made many people admire him even more.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data



Jimin has acted as docent previously. In late 2021 it was announced that Jimin was 'special docent' for the Futura x BTS art exhibition.



twitter.com/PJM_data/statu… JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data K-media reports that Jimin has been named as 'special docent' for the upcoming Futura x BTS art exhibition.



Through his commentary Jimin will convey the message that Futura and BTS want to listen to their inner self without being trapped in the persona defined by society. K-media reports that Jimin has been named as 'special docent' for the upcoming Futura x BTS art exhibition.Through his commentary Jimin will convey the message that Futura and BTS want to listen to their inner self without being trapped in the persona defined by society. https://t.co/yh9Y1ubNZ0 Jimin's eloquence, charm and walm & inviting speaking manner make him the perfect choice for docent, or museum guide.Jimin has acted as docent previously. In late 2021 it was announced that Jimin was 'special docent' for the Futura x BTS art exhibition. Jimin's eloquence, charm and walm & inviting speaking manner make him the perfect choice for docent, or museum guide.Jimin has acted as docent previously. In late 2021 it was announced that Jimin was 'special docent' for the Futura x BTS art exhibition.twitter.com/PJM_data/statu…

Meanwhile, Jimin’s popularity in Japan has been a popular topic of discussion. In the past, Korean news media Channel A reported on the rising popularity and acceptance of Korean pop culture in Japan and specifically mentioned Jimin in the feature.

Japanese broadcaster NHK recently published the April to September 2022 edition of the Korean language textbook and featured Jimin in the fun illustrations. In this sweet feature, the artist appears as the lead character conversing in fictional situations.

JIMIN DATA | JIMIN OST 💙 @PJM_data



'Jimin' is a leading character in the textbook (and the only member), where he appears in (fictitious) conversation with 'Ami'.



Korean Frontman Jimin strikes again! The Apr-Sept 2022 edition of the Korean language textbook published by Japanese broadcaster NHK features Jimin!'Jimin' is a leading character in the textbook (and the only member), where he appears in (fictitious) conversation with 'Ami'.Korean Frontman Jimin strikes again! The Apr-Sept 2022 edition of the Korean language textbook published by Japanese broadcaster NHK features Jimin!🔥'Jimin' is a leading character in the textbook (and the only member), where he appears in (fictitious) conversation with 'Ami'.Korean Frontman Jimin strikes again! https://t.co/WabKeZrtuc

Whatever the criteria may be, BTS' Jimin has cemented his name as South Korea’s Global “IT” boy for multiple reasons. He is always emerging at the top and there’s no stopping him. Jimin’s popularity continues to skyrocket as he embarks on his journey as a soloist with the upcoming OST for the Korean drama, Our Blues, which airs on tvN and Netflix.

Edited by Khushi Singh