BTS Jimin's popularity continues to grow as various media outlets describe him as a representative of Korean pop culture 

BTS member Jimin’s popularity is growing with every passing day and is in a league of its own. Despite not having an official solo debut, Jimin’s recognition as a group member has spread far and wide in the international arena.
His brand power and influence has been felt in every field across various demographics worldwide, and he is undoubtedly among the top-most popular K-pop artists in the world.
Once again, Jimin’s talent and power is being discussed by various South Korean and international media outlets, mentioning him as a representative of Korean pop culture.
The LA Times and JTBC mention BTS' Jimin in their new reports
In the US, The LA Times recently published a news feature on April 9, 2022, regarding the rise of Korean popular culture in the world. The publication spoke about various sub-topics and also mentioned K-pop idol Jimin’s name.
In the feature, no other individual K-pop artist’s name was mentioned which shows Jimin’s popularity worldwide. Titled Op-Ed: Hollywood, take note: Korean pop culture is here to stay, The LA Times wrote about the Jimin doll, which recorded massive sales on the first day of going on sale worldwide.
The doll immediately went out of stock on various e-commerce platforms and the demand for the toy was at an all-time high. It also stated that such a positive response to the doll indeed demonstrates Jimin’s global popularity and fame.
On another occasion, various K-media outlets reported that one of South Korea’s famous TV stations, JTBC, mentioned Jimin during the talk show Talk Pawon.
BTS' Jimin holds the title of the most popular K-pop idol in South Korea as stated in the Brand Reputation Ranking list, published by the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation. Jimin has ranked #1 for a total of 40 months as of April 2022, and has stayed on the spot for 36 consecutive months since 2021. He is also the only male idol to rank #1 on Gallup Survey for Korea’s most preferred idol.
Previously, Jimin was selected as the guide and educator for the Futura X BTS art exhibition for his eloquence, confidence, and charm. He was selected to make a speech which made many people admire him even more.
Meanwhile, Jimin’s popularity in Japan has been a popular topic of discussion. In the past, Korean news media Channel A reported on the rising popularity and acceptance of Korean pop culture in Japan and specifically mentioned Jimin in the feature.
Japanese broadcaster NHK recently published the April to September 2022 edition of the Korean language textbook and featured Jimin in the fun illustrations. In this sweet feature, the artist appears as the lead character conversing in fictional situations.
Whatever the criteria may be, BTS' Jimin has cemented his name as South Korea’s Global “IT” boy for multiple reasons. He is always emerging at the top and there’s no stopping him. Jimin’s popularity continues to skyrocket as he embarks on his journey as a soloist with the upcoming OST for the Korean drama, Our Blues, which airs on tvN and Netflix.