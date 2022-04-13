BTS' Jimin dubbed as 'Brand King' as fans rush to get their hands on his worn accessories during 2022 Las Vegas trip 

BTS’ Jimin is in the limelight for the idol's eye-popping and extravagant accessories worn during his 2022 Las Vegas trip. Ever since the group jetted off to Sin City to perform at the Grammys and host their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in the Megapolis, all eyes have been on each member of the band for their stunning outfits and accessories.

Group member Jimin has been dubbed the 'Brand King' yet again, based on brand reputation ranking for idols. Jimin has set an astronomical record of topping the list for individual boy group members for 39 months overall as of March 2022.

The brand reputation index gives an analysis of the popularity of an idol in the industry based on how the public perceives them. Numerous factors influence this specific choice, such as brand endorsement deals, performances, and more.

Global brands acknowledge BTS Jimin's brand power on social media

K-pop singer Jimin’s status as the No. 1 idol on the brand reputation list once again is clear proof of his immense global influence and brand power. It has been reflected extensively during his Las Vegas trip with the group members to perform at the Grammys and their Permission To Dance On Stage four-day concert.

Fans from around the world have been rushing to various global brand websites to get their hands on the accessories worn by BTS' Jimin on different occasions, such as his departure accessories from Seoul at Incheon Airport, the 2022 Grammys performance, and during the Las Vegas concerts on April 8 and April 9.

Besides his brand power, Jimin is well-known for his exquisite taste in glamorous accessories such as earrings, necklaces, sunglasses, bags, and other clothing items.

Previously, during the group's 'exclusive artist-made merchandise’, BTS' Jimin's merch included a pair of chic sterling silver earrings with red detailing in the middle as part of his collection. Soon enough, the merchandise was sold out and swiftly dominated social media platforms like Twitter, with fans requesting a restock.

Since his departure from Seoul to attend the Grammys in Las Vegas as well as perform at the group's PTD On Stage concert, fans have even been quick to purchase the designer bag that he carried to the airport.

Additionally, fans have purchased the sleek black-colored sunglasses by Gentle Monster that Jimin wore to the Grammys, including the sterling silver earrings by justLoveR. also worn by him at the event.

Other than the purchases made by fans from around the globe, fashion brands have also recognized and acknowledged Jimin’s brand power and influence. Brands like justLoveR., BLACKPURPLE, GENTLE MONSTER, Saint Michael, and Rhude have been posting pictures of the singer wearing their merchandise on their social media handles.

Fashion brands are certainly proud to see BTS' Jimin wearing their products and are consistently posting updates and pictures of him on their social media accounts as his brand power and influence has clearly affected their business positively.

Not only is it an exciting moment for a world-class musician to wear these branded designs, but it is also a fact, as stated by fans on numerous occasions, that Jimin makes every look highly appealing and attractive to anyone who comes across his pictures.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to perform their last two concerts in Las Vegas, which will take place on April 15 and April 16.

In order to celebrate the group’s arrival, Sin City has temporarily renamed itself “Borahaegas” and has also revamped famous buildings and sites with the septet’s characteristic fandom color (purple) for fans worldwide to enjoy the scheduled events.

