BTS Jimin's Artist-Made collection: Where to buy, release date, price and more

BTS' Jimin's Artist-Made collection is grabbing everyone's attention. HYBE recently shared pictures and videos of the artist's merchandise on its official Twitter account. His products are the newest edition to the group's project.

Jimin's first design is a simple purple hoodie. The second is a pair of sterling silver earrings with red detailing in the middle.

On January 15, 2022, Jimin's merchandise created much hype on the internet and fans are eager to get their hands on these chic designs. Here's everything fans need to know about it.

BTS' Jimin's chic merchandise

The first product released is a simple but thoughtful purple hoodie with the words "YOU NEVER WALK ALONE." Jimin chose the color purple as it represents love. Earlier, group member V (Kim Taehyung) stated that purple means "I will trust and love you for a long time." Thus, 'purple' is not just a color, but a representation of the love between BTS and ARMY.

Where to purchase Jimin's collection, release date, price and more

The hoodie and earrings designed by Jimin will drop on January 18, 2022, on the Weverse Shop app. The agency will soon announce the time and price of each item. Jin, RM, V and Suga's merchandise is also available on the app.

According to HYBE's website, the lettering is “a message of warm consolation and hope for the suffering youth of this generation.”

The merchandise also has a second message embossed on it. On the hood of the merchandise are the words "SEVEN WITH YOU". Referencing that the septet will always be there for you.

The strings of the hoodie have the number 13 embossed on it. Jimin shared that 13 is his lucky number. It represents his birthday and also the group's debut date.

Jimin's creation also includes a beautiful pair of sterling silver hoops. The earring has intricate red carvings on it with the number 13.

ARMYs got emotional after learning the meaning behind these products. They took to social media to express their excitement and love for Jimin and his merchandise.

daily jimin @pjmfilmz

those lil yellow details with that 13 branding love the fact that jimin created two pieces of merch, both of which are extremely useful yet cover a wide range of occasions ...you've got your comfort outfit aka the hoodie and then those dressy beautiful red carving earrings

BTS' 2022 products are selling like hot cakes. The various merchandise designed by the members are selling out within seconds. Despite ARMY raising concerns that the products are a tad expensive, they are selling quickly and fans are being held ransom by scalpers reselling it for exorbitant prices.

@HYBE_MERCH I like this but I bet its gonna be sold out even before we hit the buy now option.. @HYBE_MERCH just make truckloads of all members' merch. We are willing to give you our money

@HYBE_MERCH Already crying how i wont be able to get the merch. The fact that it keeeps getting better and better with every member

Meanwhile, Webtoon released BTS' 7 Fates: CHAKO series on January 15. The web novel of the series is available on Wattpad. It also released a comic version which can be easily accessed on its official site.

Edited by Danyal Arabi