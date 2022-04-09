BTS V has gala time in Las Vegas as the city renames itself "Borahaegas" to celebrate the group's upcoming events

BTS is in town and the entire world is in awe. The global K-pop phenomenon has taken Las Vegas, also known as Sin City, by storm and has created ripples on the internet with its presence. Las Vegas has gone all out and revamped itself to celebrate the group’s four-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

In a series of pictures posted by group member V, the K-pop idol updated fans about his fun experience in the city. From dining in a five-star restaurant to playing indoor golf, the singer is having the time of his life.

The city has renamed itself to “Borahaegas” to welcome the K-pop boy group. The city will be operating various activities for fans to enjoy the group’s four-day visit, including its concert.

On April 7, 2022, group member V, took to his official Instagram account and posted a series of pictures and videos in the world’s most happening city, Las Vegas, Nevada. Before kickstarting the group’s highly-anticipated concert in the city, the artist shared some fun moments from his life.

The idol styled himself in a beige-colored three-piece suit, and shared pictures of himself having a meal at a high-end restaurant. He also posted pictures posing near the world-famous Fountains of Bellagio and a video of him playing golf.

On the same day, the city of Las Vegas revamped itself "Borahaegas" and redecorated buildings and world-famous sites to celebrate BTS’ subsequent events.

The impact of the group’s brand power has certainly inspired Sin City to go on full BTS-themed party mode. Additionally, “Borahaegas” has operated a beautiful water show with BTS’s hit songs at the Fountains of Bellagio. The water show in the city is a dream-like experience which occurs every 30 minutes. The fountain displays magical aquatic shows with choreographed music and lights.

What does the word "Borahae" mean?

Borahae or “I Purple You” or “I will love you till the end of days” is a true testament to group member V’s ingenuity. He coined the term on a whim back in 2016, to describe the deep and beautiful bond between the group and its fans, ARMY. Since purple (violet) is the last color of the rainbow, the phrase combines two words: Bora (violet) and Saranghae (I love you).

The word and its meaning blew up the internet and became one of the trademarks of BTS. The color purple has become the representative color of the group and fans use it whenever they mention the K-pop boy band.

Truly, the BTS effect is taking over the world, with cities and historical sites welcoming the K-pop group. Such an act has never been seen before and thus showcases the group’s global influence and ever-rising popularity.

