BTS' V gains over 500,000 followers on Instagram and becomes a global media sensation after the 2022 Grammys

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, became an Internet sensation after his short skit performance with American singer-songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo, at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The K-pop idol’s staged scene at the Grammys has gone viral across online platforms, with netizens creating fun memes about the scene.

Additionally, V’s Instagram following shot up within a day after the award ceremony and he has gained more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. The idol's name has been searched by millions of netizens. He is truly now a global sensation.

Music's biggest night, the 64th Grammy Awards, took place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. World-famous celebrities attended the award ceremony and it was a gala to remember.

K-pop idol Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, became the man of the night when all eyes were fixed on him during the short skit performed by BTS before their performance of the hit track Butter.

While BTS' Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in a chic, black suit and Jin played along with computer buttons in a control room set-up on the Grammy stage, the other members sat among the audience. V acted out his scene by whispering to Olivia Rodrigo.

K-pop enthusiasts and fans flooded social media sites after the event, expressing their excitement and amazement at the scripted scene. Online magazines gushed about the history-making performance and short skit performed by the members. V quickly became the one of the most talked-about artists at the Grammys with people commenting on his performance, outfit and demeanor.

V’s heartwarming and spontaneous interaction with pop superstar Lady Gaga also made fans happy. He took pictures with the pop star, which immediately went viral after he posted them on his Instagram account.

He also made sure to meet his favorite artist, Jon Batiste, whom he has mentioned multiple times before on his official social media accounts. In an official Instagram story, we saw V and Jon Batiste laughing and dining together.

As a result of the Grammys, V’s Instagram following blew up and he gained 500,000 followers within 2 days, going from 38.5 million to 39.1 million. V is now noted to have the most followers on Instagram within the group.

V's official Instagram account (Image via @thv/Instagram)

As the cherry on top, BTS’ performance of Butter at the 2022 Grammys has been ranked #13 by music’s biggest magazine, Rolling Stone, in its official list of the '25 Greatest Grammy Performance of All Time.'

