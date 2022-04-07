British actor Simon Pegg posts about BTS' Jin being the new Benji Dunn from 'Mission Impossible' after performance at the 2022 Grammys 

Global K-pop sensation BTS has mesmerized the world with its outstanding performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Netizens are still talking and posting about the group’s legendary Butter performance, which had never been seen before. On the Grammys red carpet, the group also revealed that they had practiced a new performance for the song and couldn’t reveal much about it.

Nevertheless, when the time came for the group to perform on stage, it lived up to the expectations of everyone in the audience as well as worldwide fans.

Enchanted with their performance, British actor Simon Pegg too, gave a shout-out to group member Jin and compared him to the Mission Impossible movie character, Benjii Dunn. This is a role that Pegg himself has played.

"There's a new Benji in town": Simon Pegg roots for BTS' Jin at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Known for his many great roles in blockbuster movies like Ice Age, Mission Impossible, The Adventures of Tintin, and more, Simon Pegg seems to have jumped on the BTS bandwagon.

On April 5, after watching the Grammys, Simon posted an update on his Instagram story. In his post, the actor gave a shout-out to BTS' Jin for his performance at the Grammys. The post showed Jin sitting in a control room set-up, clad in a hacker-style suit that struck a chord with Pegg.

Likening him to Benji, Simon took a screenshot and quoted the picture with the following words:

“There’s a new Benji in town and I’m weirdly here for it”.

Simon was referring to his character, Benji Dunn, from the famous Mission Impossible series. In the series, Benji Dunn is a technical field agent who saves the lives of people while remaining quick-witted.

Jin's acting background

K-pop idol Jin is a man of many talents. He is known for being the only person in the group who wanted to pursue acting before he became an idol.

He was one of the few talented and skilled people in South Korea who surpassed more than 2000 applicants to get into the acting department of Konkuk University, which only accepted ten exceptional students.

While studying at the university, Jin participated in theater plays, music videos, and more. He also prepared for a role in a movie before joining BTS. Jin’s professors and batchmates praised his talent, courage, determination, and great personality. Also known to joke around from time to time, Jin loves to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Besides being a singer, dancer, and songwriter for the group, Jin frequently gets praised for his acting. Many directors, actors, and producers in the industry have commended him for his talent and look forward to him debuting as an actor one day.

Meanwhile, Simon Pegg has declared himself as an ARMY. From hearing Agust D, aka SUGA's, track Daechwita to wishing RM on his birthday, the British actor loves the K-pop boy group.

pink angel princess @jinakgay netflix korea posted in their ig story a picture of actor simon pegg wearing squid game merches and on top of that, next to a LIFESIZE CARDBOARD OF KIM SEOKJIN netflix korea posted in their ig story a picture of actor simon pegg wearing squid game merches and on top of that, next to a LIFESIZE CARDBOARD OF KIM SEOKJIN 😭 https://t.co/A56l8uOeF8

Back in 2021, in an Instagram live broadcast, Simon stated that he’d love to see Jin on the new season of Squid Game. He also responded to a fan question about him and Jin starring in a Korean drama together.

The celebrity fan list for BTS continues to grow as it grounds itself as one of the most-famous K-pop groups in the world.

