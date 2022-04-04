What happened to BTS' Jin? Injury explained as K-Pop star wears a cast at Grammys 2022

BTS' oldest member Jin was seen wearing a black glove/cast on his hand while performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards, leaving viewers to wonder what was going on.

The singer is currently recovering from finger surgery. Big Hit Music, the singer’s agency, had revealed on March 19 that he had undergone surgery to repair partially damaged tendons in his left index finger.

The singer is expected to be in rehabilitation right now and cannot actively participate in the group's heavy choreography routines.

BTS Jin could not perform alongside his group members at the Grammys due to injury

jin files @seokjinfile THE WAY SEOKJIN ATE ON HIS SEAT THE WAY SEOKJIN ATE ON HIS SEAT https://t.co/i8PhkhrWmV

While the rest of the members danced throughout the performance, Mr. Worldwide Handsome remained seated for the majority of it. ARMYs are always aware of Jin's whereabouts, but many non-BTS fans watching the Grammys may be wondering why he wasn't dancing with the rest of the group.

Whether seated or not, the singer delivered a memorable performance. While BTS performed a new rendition of their Grammy-nominated hit Butter, he ran the show from a makeshift control board, with his trademark charisma on full display. The Epiphany singer also joined the rest of the boys for an epic finale at the very end of the performance.

Graphicsjin @GraphicsJin BUT HE IS STILL PERFORMING FOR US AND DOING HIS BEST!!! KIM SEOKJIN YOU ARE THE BEST ARTIST EVER, WE DONT EVEN DESERVE YOU!! WE SAW IT HURTSBUT HE IS STILL PERFORMING FOR US AND DOING HIS BEST!!! KIM SEOKJIN YOU ARE THE BEST ARTIST EVER, WE DONT EVEN DESERVE YOU!! WE SAW IT HURTS 😭😭 BUT HE IS STILL PERFORMING FOR US AND DOING HIS BEST!!! KIM SEOKJIN YOU ARE THE BEST ARTIST EVER, WE DONT EVEN DESERVE YOU!! https://t.co/5at8obNoPl

Jin has been doing better despite the fact that he still has the cast on hand. It is likely that the singer will be seen with the cast for a few more days.

While news of the surgery made fans quite anxious, the agency was quick to reassure them. They informed everyone that the surgery went well according to the doctors, and the singer was discharged from the hospital the very next day. Although the surgery was successful, he needs to wear a cast for stabilization and a speedy recovery.

The singer will be focusing on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and resume his activities in good health.

