Add Bad Romance to a Sweet Night: BTS' V shares a sweet moment with Lady Gaga at the 2022 Grammy Awards

BTS and V, aka Kim Taehyung, may have fans all over the world, but the idol himself is starstruck by none other than Lady Gaga.

Even though the mega-popular South Korean band missed out on a Grammy on Sunday, they still won the hearts of their fans and the other artists in attendance. From Olivia Rodrigo to Arooj Aftab, everyone wanted a one-on-one meeting with the "seven normal boys from Korea."

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, finally meets Lady Gaga

One of the most memorable celebrity interactions at the Grammys was between Lady Gaga and V, who is a huge fan of the Shallow singer.

In BTS' first Grammy appearance back in 2019, V had expressed his desire to meet Lady Gaga. However, he never had the opportunity to do so. This time, the idol made sure to meet the Bad Romance singer.

V finally met Lady Gaga on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday. The two enjoyed a wholesome moment as the South Korean idol revealed that he was a huge fan of the Oscar-winning superstar.

It didn't take long for pictures of the two legends hugging each other to break the internet.

V himself posted a series of images from the encounter on his Instagram account alongside the caption, "My jazz queen is @lady gaga." However, he deleted the post not long after.

The pictures show a mutual fondness and appreciation between the two singers. However, it was only during BTS' live broadcast event on VLive that V spilled the tea about his meeting with Lady Gaga.

According to the Christmas Tree singer, Lady Gaga is a fan of BTS. He revealed:

"I said hello to Lady Gaga. She said that she really likes us and that she’s cheering for us."

thv updates ♛ @Vdailyl



: I’m a big fan Taehyung talks about Lady Gaga: I’m a big fan Taehyung talks about Lady Gaga🐻: I’m a big fan https://t.co/Sng4ocZF2f

The other BTS members did not miss the opportunity to tease V about how much of a social butterfly he is, having iconic meetings one after another.

Speaking about V's meeting with Lady Gaga, J-Hope said:

“V went to take a photo with Lady Gaga by himself, and it was like wow!”

J-Hope also revealed that V kept wondering whether it was even appropriate for him to approach such a big star.

V himself corroborated the statement, saying:

"Do you know how many times I failed? I’m such a big fan, and I wanted to take a photo, but whenever I got the courage, I felt like it could be rude…"

nochu @vantebear_ taehyung is so precious he was so nervous to meet lady gaga today he was searching the right moment to greet her bcz he thought it will be rude and went to her and told her he is her fan and took a pic with her this whole interaction is so wholesome taehyung is so precious he was so nervous to meet lady gaga today he was searching the right moment to greet her bcz he thought it will be rude and went to her and told her he is her fan and took a pic with her this whole interaction is so wholesome https://t.co/O2Z8miP0dP

Watch the full VLive here:

While V's excitement was palpable, it appears that Gaga herself is an ARMY! The duo's wholesome interaction has left many begging for a collaboration.

Skadi 🤍 @chromatikadi V and Gaga collab pls im speaking for me and my bestie @bluberrymin V and Gaga collab pls im speaking for me and my bestie @bluberrymin https://t.co/o950D4czMc

octopus @pjggulmayo i'm just really happy to see many armys appreciating gaga today, and vice versa. the interaction between her and v was one of the sweetest moments during the grammys. a jazz collab between gaga and v would be amazing! i'm just really happy to see many armys appreciating gaga today, and vice versa. the interaction between her and v was one of the sweetest moments during the grammys. a jazz collab between gaga and v would be amazing!

Dessy Miranti @dessym1 Manifesting



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Gaga & V

🕯 ballad collab 🕯

prod by Suga

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 Manifesting 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 Gaga & V 🕯 ballad collab 🕯 prod by Suga 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯

BTS may have lost the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award to Doja Cat and SZA, but the band set the stage on fire at the Grammys with their electrifying performance.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh