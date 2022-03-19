5 things baby ARMYs don't know about BTS

BTS is a gift that keeps on giving. The pop superstars keep breaking new records and reaching unimaginable heights in their careers.

It is only expected that with their ever-growing popularity, they will attract more and more fans each day. Their fanbase has grown in huge numbers with every new era attracting even more fans.

The newer ARMYs, affectionately known as baby ARMYs, may not know about some trade secrets the older ones are aware of. This usually ends with them being confused and puzzled about what is being talked about on stan Twitter.

Here are 5 BTS facts to prepare baby ARMYS

1) Soundcloud discography

Wandering Shadow @shadow_twts You want to see "Raw and Pure Artistry", then look at @BTS_twt SoundCloud Discography....... You want to see "Raw and Pure Artistry", then look at @BTS_twt SoundCloud Discography.......

Apart from their regular albums and singles, BTS has a vast discography since their formation as a group. They have continuously uploaded songs on their Soundcloud page in hopes of connecting with their fans.

They also release covers of other songs and free singles as gifts for fans on their birthdays or during Festa. The Rapline has also released their mixtapes on Soundcloud for free for ARMYs to enjoy.

Most fans regularly check those songs out as they are a pivotal part of understanding the septet and their sound.

2) BANGTANTV logs

Bangtan logs were video diary entries members used to release talking about their day, preparation, and emotions leading up to their official debut. Each member uploaded their daily logs to update the fans about their thoughts.

These were uploaded to their channel BANGTANTV as a way to connect with ARMYs and have a memory of their journey pre debut. It's a must-watch to know the inner workings of how BTS was formed.

3) Jin's cooking blog and Jungkook shirtless

A⁷ @btsrkived If you remember why these photos from jin's cooking blog are iconic then you're qualified for a veteran's discount If you remember why these photos from jin's cooking blog are iconic then you're qualified for a veteran's discount https://t.co/uG1lwwwXUk

BTS' Jin used to upload his cooking instructional pictures and recipes to the group's official blog as part of his Eat Jin series. While some may be familiar with the VLives he's hosted under the same name, not many are aware that he used to run a cooking blog.

Along with the recipe for his special pork stir-fry dish, some hawk-eyed ARMYs managed to find a blurry inverted reflection of a half-naked Jungkook clicking Jin's pictures for the blog, in the mixing bowl.

₍₍(ง˘ω˘)ว⁾⁾ jin @postgradksjin Since Jin's old cooking blog post is trending recently and a lot of people are trying to make the spicy pork dish too... here's the link to its trans!! I am going to try making it too 🥰 btsdiary.com/2014/05/17/blo… Since Jin's old cooking blog post is trending recently and a lot of people are trying to make the spicy pork dish too... here's the link to its trans!! I am going to try making it too 🥰btsdiary.com/2014/05/17/blo…

4) The origin of Borahae

Borahae is a word coined by BTS' V which translates to 'I purple you', a play on the phrase 'I love you'.

They hold yearly Musters, a collection of troops or in this case, ARMYs. It is a celebration dedicated to ARMYS, a fan meeting of sorts where the group performs skits and various renditions of fan favorite songs.

In their third Muster, ARMYs did a special fan project for BTS where they covered their ARMY bombs with purple poyethene packets to form a purple ocean that was to represent the flower path ARMYs made for the seven boys to continue their journey on.

The members were very emotional seeing this project and V gave the color purple a special meaning for ARMYs that day.

5) Kkul FM 06.13

Festa is a week-long celebratory event to mark the anniversary of BTS' debut where they upload songs, covers, and so much more for fans to enjoy. On the date of their anniversary, SUGA hosts a radio talk show style program where the members come together to discuss various things and do some fun activities. These videos were uploaded to their channel BANGTANTV.

As the years went by, Kkul FM, which translates to Honey FM, was slowly discontinued and in its place came the Bangtan attic, the Bangtan dinner party, and more. Kkul FM was brought back as a segment on VLive for a short duration. Fans hope to see more of DJ SUGA in the future.

There are so many more things baby ARMYs need to know about the group, but these five facts suffice as a starter pack to pique any baby ARMY's curiosity.

Edited by Gunjan