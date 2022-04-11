Our Blues hides reference to BTS members in plain sight, Army loves it

Our Blues, the latest show on tvN, flaunts its BTS connection further. The show hides references to the world-famous band in plain sight, leaving fans of the show and the Army in awe. This, in addition to announcing that one of the original soundtracks of the show will be sung by BTS star Jimin.

In the scene which features Han-su and Eun-hui as high school students, the latter rides the public bus with her piglet. This leads to ridicule by students who are seated inside the bus and go to the same school as her and Han-su.

Upon closer inspection of the scene, fans have found an interesting detail. The identity badge on these students is an indirect reference to some of the BTS members. The names on the badge read Park Jimin, Kim Tae-hyung, Jeon Jung-kook, Min Yoongi and Jung Hoseok. These are the names of five of the seven members from BTS. The ones that are missing from the list include Namjoon and Jin.

Fans on the lookout for Jin and Namjoon's reference in Our Blues

The missing references that did not crop up in the first episode hasn’t made fans angry. Instead, they are on the lookout for references regarding Namjoon and Jin in the upcoming episodes of Our Blues. In fact, fans are excited to see how the show will work with more such references within its narrative.

The Army shared screenshots of the students from the scene in question and has created hype among viewers for the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, the second episode of Our Blues aired on Sunday. The show is an anthology, and it spotlights the lives of people residing on Jeju Island. They are all individuals from different walks of life.

The first episode introduced Han-su and Eun-hui, who reunite after spending some memorable time during high school. The former was the latter’s crush, and her confession took the internet by storm right after the episode had aired.

More stories will be explored in the upcoming episodes. The show is also known among K-drama fans for its stunning cast list, which includes Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah, Lee Byung-hyun, Cha Seung-won, and Han Ji-min, among others.

This show is also special because it marks the comeback of actor Kim Woo-bin. He took a break from his acting career after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. He recently announced that his health is much better.

Our Blues airs every Saturday and Sunday and can be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi