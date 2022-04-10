"I fell in love with him immediately": Fans on seeing Kim Woo-bin on screen after 6 years in 'Our Blues'

The first episode of Our Blues, an anthology drama, was released on Saturday. One of the most exciting things about the show happens to be actor Kim Woo-bin’s appearance on screen. He was last seen in the melo-romance Uncontrollably Fond and had to take a break from his acting career when he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.

Our Blues marks Kim Woo-bin's first appearance on screen in six years.

chie @ichigoichiee_ OH MAN, I FELL IN LOVE WITH HIM IMMEDIATELY. SHIVERRSSS Goddamit it was REALLY NICE TO SEE WOO BIN AGAIN AND TO HEAR HIS BARITONE VOICEOH MAN, I FELL IN LOVE WITH HIM IMMEDIATELY. SHIVERRSSS #OurBlues #OurBlues Ep1 Goddamit it was REALLY NICE TO SEE WOO BIN AGAIN AND TO HEAR HIS BARITONE VOICE 😭😭 OH MAN, I FELL IN LOVE WITH HIM IMMEDIATELY. SHIVERRSSS #OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/MmrNJFHrun

It is no surprise that fans of the Heirs star are celebrating his comeback. They took to Twitter to express their happiness, with many stating their love for him multiple times. In the show, Kim Woo-bin plays the role of a fisherman/fish market businessman Park Jung-joon. The first episode introduces him as a talented businessman who has a knack for getting what he wants.

Kim Woo-bin in the first episode of Our Blues

He is currently intrigued by a diver who fishes out abalones — Han Ji-min (Lee Young-ok) — but acts wary around her. He is unsure of her interest in him because she has the reputation of being a flirt. When he asks a friend what he thinks of Ji-min, the response he gets is

“Do it only if it’s for fun. She is the sort of person who hits on everyone she bumps into.”

He contemplates this as he drives Ji-min and other women around the island in the boat. However, the episode is centered around different characters, so the appearance was brief.

Fans' reaction to Kim Woo-bin’s comeback in Our Blues

Although Kim Woo-bin’s appearance is brief, fans could not help but share enthusiasm for his character and look in the K-drama. They shared stills of the star from Our Blues and wrote extended captions about how good-looking he is on the show.

ً @kdramathoughts_

#OurBlues ya'll Kim Woobin is finally back in kdramaland after 6 years! he looks so freakin fine as ever #OurBlues Ep1 ya'll Kim Woobin is finally back in kdramaland after 6 years! he looks so freakin fine as ever 😩💖#OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/s1y67k14RR

샤 #OurBlues @kdramaprint_

#OurBlues #KimWooBin it started with a scene of woobin aaaaa im gonna cry actor kim woobin is really back!! #OurBlues Ep1 it started with a scene of woobin aaaaa im gonna cry actor kim woobin is really back!! 😭😭 #OurBlues #KimWooBin #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/DyhF2mt9hj

샤 #OurBlues @kdramaprint_

jungjoon: *looks away and pretends nothing happened*

PLSJDJS THEY ARE SO



#OurBlues youngok: “hey captain! *winks at him* have you eaten?”jungjoon: *looks away and pretends nothing happened*PLSJDJS THEY ARE SO #OurBlues Ep1 youngok: “hey captain! *winks at him* have you eaten?”jungjoon: *looks away and pretends nothing happened*PLSJDJS THEY ARE SO 😭😭#OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/3MYAqoq9OD

pras @hyunnenss

jungjoon: ''these are my feelings.''



best couple on the show already like im sorry but nobody compares they're iconic youngok: ''do you like me? don't. you'll get hurt.''jungjoon: ''these are my feelings.''best couple on the show already like im sorry but nobody compares they're iconic #OurBluesEp1 youngok: ''do you like me? don't. you'll get hurt.''jungjoon: ''these are my feelings.''best couple on the show already like im sorry but nobody compares they're iconic #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/Y6eIwIXCCG

From “he looks fine as ever” to “his baritone voice,” fans paid attention to every detail. Many were impressed that the show opened with a scene featuring Kim Woo-bin.

He is captured as he goes about his early morning routine before setting out to the port, where he would pick up the best catch of the day through auction.

The first episode centers on Eun-hui and Han-su. Eun-hui happens to be Jung-joon’s friend, so viewers can expect his appearances to be brief until he is spotlighted.

Our Blues airs every Saturday and Sunday and can be streamed on Netflix.

