×
Create
Notifications

"I fell in love with him immediately": Fans on seeing Kim Woo-bin on screen after 6 years in 'Our Blues'

A still of Kim Woo-bin (Image via tvndrama/Instagram)
A still of Kim Woo-bin (Image via tvndrama/Instagram)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 10, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Feature

The first episode of Our Blues, an anthology drama, was released on Saturday. One of the most exciting things about the show happens to be actor Kim Woo-bin’s appearance on screen. He was last seen in the melo-romance Uncontrollably Fond and had to take a break from his acting career when he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer.

Our Blues marks Kim Woo-bin's first appearance on screen in six years.

Goddamit it was REALLY NICE TO SEE WOO BIN AGAIN AND TO HEAR HIS BARITONE VOICE 😭😭 OH MAN, I FELL IN LOVE WITH HIM IMMEDIATELY. SHIVERRSSS #OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/MmrNJFHrun

It is no surprise that fans of the Heirs star are celebrating his comeback. They took to Twitter to express their happiness, with many stating their love for him multiple times. In the show, Kim Woo-bin plays the role of a fisherman/fish market businessman Park Jung-joon. The first episode introduces him as a talented businessman who has a knack for getting what he wants.

Kim Woo-bin in the first episode of Our Blues

He is currently intrigued by a diver who fishes out abalones — Han Ji-min (Lee Young-ok) — but acts wary around her. He is unsure of her interest in him because she has the reputation of being a flirt. When he asks a friend what he thinks of Ji-min, the response he gets is

“Do it only if it’s for fun. She is the sort of person who hits on everyone she bumps into.”

He contemplates this as he drives Ji-min and other women around the island in the boat. However, the episode is centered around different characters, so the appearance was brief.

Fans' reaction to Kim Woo-bin’s comeback in Our Blues

Although Kim Woo-bin’s appearance is brief, fans could not help but share enthusiasm for his character and look in the K-drama. They shared stills of the star from Our Blues and wrote extended captions about how good-looking he is on the show.

ya'll Kim Woobin is finally back in kdramaland after 6 years! he looks so freakin fine as ever 😩💖#OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/s1y67k14RR
it started with a scene of woobin aaaaa im gonna cry actor kim woobin is really back!! 😭😭 #OurBlues #KimWooBin #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/DyhF2mt9hj
jungjoon watching them ladies scream over hansu and eunhui's first love story 😂 #OurBluesEp1 #OurBlues https://t.co/lsKDcT4ti7
youngok: “hey captain! *winks at him* have you eaten?”jungjoon: *looks away and pretends nothing happened*PLSJDJS THEY ARE SO 😭😭#OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/3MYAqoq9OD
youngok: ''do you like me? don't. you'll get hurt.''jungjoon: ''these are my feelings.''best couple on the show already like im sorry but nobody compares they're iconic #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/Y6eIwIXCCG
yall the way jungjoon is looking at youngok... 😭😭 #OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/DlW71jDvMl
i'm so happy to see kim woo bin again in a drama 🥺 #OurBlues #OurBluesEp1 https://t.co/vZXaXuS6ib
wbk this is definitely a non-alcoholic drink 😂 #OurBluesEp1 #OurBlues https://t.co/XzePv2H5a7
I love this scene soooo much!! and the backsong makes it even more perfect 🌊#OurBluesEp1 #OurBlues https://t.co/HcsmhslGku
Its good to see him again on screen.. I missed this feeling#OurBluesEp1 #OurBlues #KimWoobin https://t.co/VgGLaTtkFZ

From “he looks fine as ever” to “his baritone voice,” fans paid attention to every detail. Many were impressed that the show opened with a scene featuring Kim Woo-bin.

He is captured as he goes about his early morning routine before setting out to the port, where he would pick up the best catch of the day through auction.

The first episode centers on Eun-hui and Han-su. Eun-hui happens to be Jung-joon’s friend, so viewers can expect his appearances to be brief until he is spotlighted.

Also Read Article Continues below

Our Blues airs every Saturday and Sunday and can be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी