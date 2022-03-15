BTS' Jimin confirmed to sing an OST in the upcoming tvN drama 'Our Blues'

BTS' Jimin will be singing an OST for the new K-drama Our Blues. This will be the K-pop idol’s first original soundtrack project.

The Korean entertainment industry has been releasing multiple blockbuster movies and series that are trending on various online streaming platforms. Other BTS members have also recently participated in original soundtracks for various Korean dramas. In 2021, Jin released the soundtrack Yours for tvN’s Jirisan, while V (Kim Tae-hyung) sang Christmas tree for SBS’s Our Beloved Summer, which topped various charts soon after its release.

BTS Jimin's OST for the new K-drama 'Our Blues'

On March 15, 2022, according to K-media outlets, a source from Yamyam Entertainment, the production company in charge of the OST for Our Blues, revealed that Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for the series.

"Jimin will be participating as an OST singer for tvN's new Saturday-Sunday drama, Our Blues. Since the world-class group BTS' Jimin will be joining us, we will energize the drama with a masterpiece OST song that harmonizes well with the flow of the story".

Global ⟬⟭⁷ Force ⟭⟬ @globalARMYforc



#JIMINOSTisComing @BTS_twt 's JIMIN has been confirmed to be part of the lineup of singers for the tvN drama "Our Blues" OST. Multiple media has confirmed that he already finished recording for the Song! .@BTS_twt's JIMIN has been confirmed to be part of the lineup of singers for the tvN drama "Our Blues" OST. Multiple media has confirmed that he already finished recording for the Song! #JIMINOSTisComing https://t.co/pQU1kG86Wc

According to media outlets, Jimin has already finished recording the original soundtrack for the upcoming K-drama series.

Our Blues: Plot, star-studded lineup, release date, and more

Our Blues takes place on Jeju Island and tells the bittersweet life stories of a diverse array of characters that are interconnected in one way or the other.

Lee Dong-suk (played by Lee Byung-hun), is a boy born on the beautiful island of Jeju who sells trucks for a living. He meets Min Sun-ah (played by Shin Min-ah), a girl who has come to Jeju to escape her past.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-joon (played by Kim Woo-bin) is a ship captain who falls in love with Lee Youn-ok (played by Han Ji-min), who is a diver with a bright and bubbly personality.

Jung Eun-hee (played by Lee Jung-eun) reunites with her past lover and friend Choi Han-soo (played by Cha Seung-won). The two characters cross paths on the mesmerizing Jeju Island when Choi Han-soo returns after realizing that city life is not meant for him.

The K-drama is written by Noh Hee-kyung, a critically acclaimed screenwriter and essayist known for his dramas That Winter, The Wind Blows, It’s Okay, That’s Love, and more.

Our Blues will premiere on April 9, 2022 at 9:10 pm KST. The series will air every Saturday and Sunday on the online streaming platform Netflix and the Korean television network tvN.

Edited by Siddharth Satish