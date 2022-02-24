Actor Kim Woo-bin displays his friendship goals with EXO's D.O.

Actor Kim Woo-bin recently mentioned EXO’s D.O. in his interview with a men’s magazine. The K-drama actor was asked questions and he certainly didn’t forget to mention his close friend. Since his interview, fans of both the celebrities have been hyping their friendship.

Although the world of K-drama and K-pop was once completely separate, it has now been integrated. Multiple musicians from the industry have begun their acting careers, with actors also showcasing their ability to sing. The friendships that are created between them are heart-warming and iconic.

Kim Woo-bin's latest interview with Esquire

Kim and D.O.'s friendship dates back to 2016 when the actor revealed that he has a close-knit group of nine friends. He stated that his friend circle comprised of Bae Sung-woo, Cha Tae-hyun, Jo In-sung, Song Joong Ki, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Ki-bang, Im Joo-hwan and Do Kyung-soo (EXO’s D.O.).

In the past, Kim has shown his love and appreciation towards D.O. on social media. Be it by sending him a coffee truck or recommending the K-pop idol’s music on his official Instagram account, Kim has always been there to root for his friend.

During an interview with Esquire Korea, Kim shared everything about his life, from his acting career to his hobbies and much more.

In the interview, the magazine asked the actor multiple questions. Instead of a designated reporter, these questions were popping up on the screen and Kim enthusiastically answered them.

Much to their surprise, netizens noticed that Kim mentioned his friend, Do Kyung-soo (stage name D.O.), from the K-pop boy group EXO. Esquire asked Kim a question regarding his favorite musician, and without any hesitation, he took D.O.’s name.

Following his response, the magazine asked Kim Woo-bin what song he had been listening to lately. The actor immediately reiterated D.O.'s name and stated that he listens to his track, Rose, whenever he workouts.

After answering the questions, Kim gave an adorable shout-out to EXO's D.O. by waving at the camera, and said:

"Hi Do Kyung-soo."

Earlier, Kim Woo-bin also shared D.O.’s hit track Rose on his Instagram stories and captioned it with supportive words for the EXO member.

Fans react to Kim Woo-bin and EXO D.O.'s friendship

Upon seeing Kim’s interview, fans took to Twitter to gush over the two celebrities’ strong bond. They stated that it was heart-warming to see such a good fellowship between them.

klau 🌝 东 @kokokbop THEY’RE SO CUTE KIM WOOBIN IS WHIPPED FOR KYUNGSOOTHEY’RE SO CUTE KIM WOOBIN IS WHIPPED FOR KYUNGSOO 😭😭😭 THEY’RE SO CUTE 😭😭 https://t.co/ZkYSUD63nz

E5d4 @Esdaaja @kokokbop Thank u Woo Bin Oppa for yr support to Kyungsoo @kokokbop Thank u Woo Bin Oppa for yr support to Kyungsoo

qhuane🐧🍒 @aremrkive nothing has changed, still my favorite squad



#JoInSung #KimWooBin #LeeKwangSoo #SongJoongKi #RunningMan #UnexpectedBusiness2 im living for this kind of interactionnothing has changed, still my favorite squad im living for this kind of interaction 😭 nothing has changed, still my favorite squad 💖#JoInSung #KimWooBin #LeeKwangSoo #SongJoongKi #RunningMan #UnexpectedBusiness2 https://t.co/T8lC7bxvCm

Meanwhile, EXO's D.O. released his solo debut mini-album, Empathy, on July 26, 2021. It is an eight-track album with a music video for the lead single Rose.

The album features D.O. performing in different languages, with an English version for the track Rose and a Spanish bonus track Si Fueras Mia (If You Were Mine).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul