EXO’s Suho teases an exciting release with a cryptic teaser

EXO's Suho livestream poster (Image via Twitter/weareoneexo)
EXO's Suho livestream poster (Image via Twitter/weareoneexo)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Feb 21, 2022 07:52 AM IST
News

On February 20, EXO’s Suho posted an eerie and cryptic teaser on the group’s social media account, hinting at a release. The 18 second video contains no music or even lyrics, featuring a line stating, “At last, the man takes off his grey suit.”

Grey suit, Suho, and the group are synonymous with each other. The cryptic teaser had fans guessing what it might mean, with many leaning towards believing that the leader hinted towards the group starting an all-new era.

EXO Suho’s special gift to fans might come sooner than expected

수호 SUHO#수호 #SUHO #엑소 #weareoneEXO https://t.co/wNVbWvt9G3

On February 14, EXO’s Suho posted a handwritten letter to fans thanking them for loving and supporting him during his time in the military. The idol was discharged on February 13. He also wrote that he was working on a “special gift” for fans as a token of gratitude for waiting for him. It seems like this special gift is almost here.

The K-pop group's official social media accounts posted a mysterious black-and-white untitled teaser. The video starts with a clock ticking, a flock of birds in the sky, and a foggy forest, which shows a single cupboard in the middle. Closeups of the cupboard opening reveal a grey suit hanging inside.

At last. The Man takes off his grey suit. Suho. https://t.co/7XIt4Dv7Me

As the teaser suggests a grey suit being the main character, many fans believe they are going back to the start of a new era. They connected the dots with Suho wearing a grey suit during the Growl era, around 2013.

Moreover, while some believe it is the special gift, they also think the solo could be tied deeper into the storyline the group is building and the comeback of his second solo mini-album.

it's about him being not EXO's leader, actor, singer, ambassador KIM JUNMYEON but just the ordinary kim junmyeon 😭😭twitter.com/milkteus/statu…
The beginning of Exo's Era started from this Growl Era, so the Grey Suit made a Comeback. #엑소엘_면접프리패스_수호 #SUHOs_Resume_For_EXOL #SUHO #EXO @weareoneEXO https://t.co/kj0JFZUhdm
1am kst thoughts:I personally think EXO will take off to a new start. Seems like they creating their own label or something. The man in grey suits is an idiom. EXO-L lnc seems isn’t just a concept it must be something since Suho himself applying for it. https://t.co/YjV3Ql2l2r
okay, to summarize it, on his live there is a grey suit that looks like the one he wore in growl. but it said that "at last the man takes off his grey suit" so new era? In exo pathcode it says that "END = BEGINNING" the now, Suho said in bubble "Now is the real beginning" WTF???
@TeamEXObase @weareoneEXO A spoiler i guess....cause he said his upcoming albums will have a deeper thought that he experienced in 2 years
Imagine if they re-did growl MV for the 10th anniversary? That's why the teaser showed the grey suit? Lol jk i know it's for suho but let me clown a bit 🤡 https://t.co/nzSLkduKg3
HMMM I think it was really indeed a teaser for KJM2 😭 he even dropped hints like the jobless role? taking off a grey suit? he said that KJM2 is more about the past 2 yrs HUHU meaning, it's about him being an ordinary man (military period) -- 😭😭#SUHOs_Resume_For_EXOL #SUHO

Meanwhile, Suho hosted a livestream titled SUHO’s Resume for EXO-L Inc on February 19 KST. The concept featured the idol acting like a potential employee appearing for an interview for a job at the company.

The clip remains a mystery, and it will remain to be seen if it’s only a solo release or if it ties to something bigger (such as the group rebranding into a new era).

In other news, only members Kai and Sehun remain to enlist in the military. They’re expected to do so by 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
