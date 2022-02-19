All of Us Are Dead star Park Ji-hoo confesses to being part of EXO-L

All of Us Are Dead star Park Ji-hoo openly confessed to being a big fan of popular K-pop band EXO. She also mentioned how she would love to star alongside EXO's D.O. The young actress made these confessions public during a 2019 MBC interview.

On September 19, 2019, as part of the Section TV Entertainment Communication, MBC conducted a special interview with Park Ji-hoo for her award-winning release, Hummingbird. The movie won awards in 25 countries.

At the end of the interview, the young actress expressed her love for EXO. She mentioned how she is an EXO L (the official name of the EXO fandom). One netizen shared how she liked EXO Suho's instagram post.

When the interviewer asked Ji-hoo who she would like to work alongside, she mentioned EXO D.O., for whom she even recorded a sweet message for.

One netizen pointed out that the actress was listening to an EXO song during her recent vlog, and highlighted that she is still an EXO fan.

Decoding Park Ji-hoo's interview discussion

The interview was a deep dive to understand the ambition of the young actress, who debuted four years ago.

During the interview, she admitted to initially having no plans of becoming an actress, and that her dream was to become an announcer or get into broadcasting. She took up acting in the hope that it would be a useful skill towards fulfilling her early ambitions.

She was equally shocked about playing an active role in Hummingbird and the love it received internationally. The movie is about a 14-year-old girl, Eun-hee, played by the young actress, trying to understand the world in 1990.

Park Ji-hoo's rise to fame through All of Us Are Dead

Despite being in the industry for many years, the young actress rocketed to fame due to her role in the hit Netflix series All of Us Are Dead. Netizens continue to shower her with a lot of love and support and wish to learn more about the young actress.

They will no doubt be eager to see her role in the upcoming season of All of Us Are Dead as well as any future projects she takes up.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee