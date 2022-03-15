Actor Kim Nam-gil and Girls' Generation's Seohyun to star in an upcoming Netflix original series

World-famous South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil and K-pop singer Seohyun from Girls’ Generation have been selected as the cast for an upcoming Netflix original series titled Song of the Bandits.

Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil is also a producer, director, singer and philanthropist. He is best known for his leading roles in disaster blockbuster Pandora, Memoir of a Murderer, The Pirates, Portrait of a Beauty, and The Fiery Priest.

On the other hand, Seo Ju-hyun, professionally known as Seohyun, is a South Korean singer and actress. The idol debuted as a member of girl group Girls’ Generation in August 2007. She also starred in the Netflix film Love and Leashes and other dramas like Private Lives and Time.

Netflix upcoming K-drama 'Song of the Bandits': Plot

On March 14, 2022, Netflix Korea shared an exciting update with netizens on Instagram. The online streaming platform revealed the main cast of the upcoming drama series Song of the Bandits. The K-drama stars Kim Nam-gil, Girls’ Generations’ Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung.

Song of the Bandits is a historical action drama set in 1920 where people throw a fierce punch of defiance at those who outcast them from their homes. They travel to Gando, a deplorable area, in order to protect their land, families, and comrades. With intense scenes and fictional characters, the history of defeat will turn into that of a victory.

The upcoming original series will be directed by Hwang Joon-hyuk and written by Han Jung-hoon, who previously worked on Bad Guys 2 and Squad 28 together.

Song of the Bandits: Cast members and their characters

1) Kim Nam-gil as Lee Yoon

The series will star Kim Nam-gil as Lee Yoon, a former member of the Japanese army. He abandons everything and leaves for Gando and becomes a thief who protects the people and their land.

2) Seohyun as Nam Hee-shin

Meanwhile, Seohyun will play the role of Nam Hee-shin, who hides her identity to become the director at the Governer-General of Korea’s Railway Bureau.

3) Yoo Jae-myung as Choi Choong-soo

Yoo Jae-myung will play Choi Choong-soo, a former general of the righteous army and the landlord of a Korean village in Gando. The actor previously featured in Reply 1988, Vincenzo, Voice of Silence, and more.

4) Hyun-wook as Lee Gwang II

Lee Hyun-wook will star as Lee Gwang II, an opportunistic Japanese military executive who is on bad terms with Lee Yoon. He has impressed viewers in numerous works like Strangers, The Good Detective, Mine, #Alive, and more.

5) Lee Ho-jung as Eon Nyeon

Last but never the least, Lee Ho-jung will play the role of Eon Nyeon, an assassin heading to Gando after receiving an order to kill Lee Yoon. The actress previously starred in Midnight Runners, as well as the K-drama Nevertheless.

Meanwhile, Studio Dragon, which has produced blockbusters like Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Vincenzo, and more will be in charge of planning the series. Further details about Song of the Bandits are yet to be announced.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul