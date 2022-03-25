aespa's Winter and Ningning confirmed to sing OST for tvN drama 'Our Blues'

K-pop singers Winter and Ningning from aespa have been roped in to sing an OST for the upcoming tvN K-drama series Our Blues. After BTS’ Jimin, the two vocalists have jumped in and confirmed their presence in the OST's star-studded lineup.

With 2022 in full swing, numerous exciting K-drama series are headed towards Netflix in Spring 2022. Earlier, only limited information was revealed about the series Our Blues, but now tvN has released further details.

The K-drama romantic series is written by Noh Hee-kyung, and will be helmed by director Kim Kyu-tae. The series will air on April 9, 2022, on tvN and Netflix.

aespa Winter and Ningning's first-ever OST for a K-drama series

On March 25, 2022, according to Korean media outlets, aespa's Winter and Ningning confirmed their participation in an OST for tvN's upcoming K-drama series Our Blues.

The as-yet-unnamed OST will mark both the idol’s first-ever K-drama original soundtrack contributions since their debut as part of aespa in 2020.

So far, Winter and Ningning’s upcoming OST is the second soundtrack collaboration for the K-drama series. Earlier, it was revealed that BTS member Jimin will participate in an OST, which is expected to drop in the first episode of Our Blues.

Soon enough, the announcements created a frenzy on the internet as fans of all three K-pop idols took to various social media platforms to express their excitement about the upcoming K-drama series star-studded lineup of OSTs.

koo admirer @dreamjeons @globalARMYforc 2022 is such a good year for the tannies @BTS_twt i'm so happy2022 is such a good year for the tannies @globalARMYforc @BTS_twt i'm so happy😭😭😭 2022 is such a good year for the tannies

제이 @aespaestan damn you don't understand I was so much waiting to see when will aespa get their ost and today we got the news ㅠㅠ my winning maknae girlies are going to have their first ost ever I'm so proud damn you don't understand I was so much waiting to see when will aespa get their ost and today we got the news ㅠㅠ my winning maknae girlies are going to have their first ost ever I'm so proud 😭

Kim Gimana @MYLuvie_Lou

Can't wait to hear it. Our powerful maknaes are on fire @AESPAINAUNION Yeaayyyy finally!!!Can't wait to hear it. Our powerful maknaes are on fire @AESPAINAUNION Yeaayyyy finally!!!Can't wait to hear it. Our powerful maknaes are on fire🔥

'Our Blues': Plot, episodes, cast and more

Our Blues is a story set on Jeju Island and narrates the tales of multiple characters who are interconnected in some way or the other.

Lee Dong-suk (played by Lee Byung-hun), is a man born on Jeju island who sells vans for a living. He meets Min Sun-ah (played by Shin Min-ah), a woman with a mysterious past, who comes to Jeju island to escape her past.

Park Jung-joon (played by Kim Woo-bin), the captain of a ship, falls in love with a lady named Lee Youn-ok (played by Han Ji-min), who is a driver with a lovely personality.

Meanwhile, Jung Eun-hee (played by Lee Jung-eun) reconnects with her past lover Choi Han-soo (played by Cha Seung-won). The two meet each other after Choi returns to Jeju Island after realizing that city life isn’t meant for him.

The series will air 20 episodes across ten weeks, with two episodes released every Saturday and Sunday. The final episode will air on June 12, 2022. Each episode will have an approximate run time of 70 minutes.

