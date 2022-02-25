Kim Woo-bin reveals how his character in new drama "healed" him

Renowned Korean star Kim Woo-bin, who took a hiatus of almost six years from his acting career to seek treatment for cancer, is finally returning to both the big and small screen. He has already wrapped up shooting for Kim Kyu-tae’s TV series Our Blues and Choi Dong-hoon’s Alien .

Our Blues is all set to grace TV screens as well as Netflix in a few weeks. After Kim Woo-bin’s blockbuster performance in the popular drama Uncontrollably Yours, all eyes are on the actor to see what he brings to his next role in the upcoming K-drama, which the actor believes “healed” his body and mind.

Kim Woo-bin’s "completely different character" in

Our Blues

In a recent interview with Esquire (via Soompi), Kim Woo-bin shared that he will be seen as captain Jung-joon. As per the actor, his character will come across as “warm and bright.” However, he also revealed that he had some initial doubts and wondered if he was best suited to play the role:

“When I first saw the script, I didn’t think he resembled me. To be honest, I even thought, ‘Why did they cast me as Jung Joon?’ But as I spent time as Jung Joon, he really resembled my appearance at the age of 34 now. I thought he was a completely different character, but he fit me well so it was interesting and comfortable.”

As time went by, The Heirs star realized that not only was it amazing to be Jung-joon on camera, but the drama’s plot was also soothing for his tired mind and soul:

"Thanks to the script, I healed a lot. My body was tired while filming, but my mind was really happy. I liked the moments when I was acting as Jung Joon."

'Our Blues' will be a "new type of drama"

Kim Woo-bin explained that unlike other dramas where a story about a bunch of characters stretches across the typical 16 episodes, Our Blues is set to have an “omnibus” format.

The series is set to have seven main characters, and each episode will focus on one character at a time (though other characters will often crossover).

"I think it will be a new type of drama. When I read the script, it was a bit unfamiliar. There were quite a few episodes that I didn’t appear in at all, some where I appear in one or two scenes, and some where I was the main character."

He continued:

"Also from an actor’s point of view, when I look at the parts of the script where I don’t appear, I felt like I’m watching a completely different drama. It’s really great."

The actor will also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming dystopian drama Delivery Knight, which currently has no release date. Our Blues is set to premiere on tvN as well as on Netflix on April 9, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish