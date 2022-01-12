Kim Woo Bin confirmed for Netflix’s new drama with Esom, Kang Yoo Seok

Kim Woo Bin has been confirmed to be playing the lead role for Netflix’s upcoming dystopian drama. The news also comes with an announcement that actress Esom and actor Kang Yoo Seok will be starring in main character roles alongside the Heirs actor.

Reports revealing that Esom and Kim Woo Bin were in talks for the drama made headlines back in November 2021. Helmed by Master and Cold Eyes director Jo Ui Seok, Delivery Knight will mark the actor’s second drama since his return from a hiatus.

Kim Woo Bin, Esom and Kang Yoo Seok sign Netflix’s new thriller drama

Kim Woo Bin as Knight 5-8

Netflix’s new dystopian drama, Delivery Knight (working title), announced its main cast on January 12. The thriller is based on a popular webtoon and has managed to rope in big names for its lead cast.

Delivery Knight tells the story of the importance of delivery drivers in a futuristic dystopian setup of 2071. With toxic air pollution forcing people to stay at home and only leave with gas masks, society has to rely on delivery “knights” to bring them essentials.

Kim Woo Bin charmed audiences with his roles in Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, Master and more projects. He will be playing the role of delivery man, Knight 5-8. Knight 5-8 is a legendary delivery driver, who possesses combat skills and protects parcels from thieves.

Esom as officer Seol Ah

Esom will portray major intelligence officer Seol Ah, who saves Sa Wol’s life and brings him up as a part of her family. The actress was a part of famous movies such as Taxi Driver and Inseparable Bros.

Kang Yoo Seok as Sa Wol

Kang Yoo Seok will play the role of Sa Wol, a refugee who admires Knight 5-8 and is determined to be a legendary delivery knight. The actor bowled viewers over with his performances in Start-Up, Light on Me, and Once Again.

In other news, Kim Woo Bin has multiple releases lined up this year. His movies Wiretap and Alien are reported to be released along with a drama opposite girlfriend Shin Min Ah titled Our Blues.

More on ‘Delivery Knight’

Delivery Knight, based on the popular webtoon of the same name, will be released on Netflix. The webtoon was written and illustrated by Lee Yung Yun. Some reports suggest that the creator will also be partaking in the drama adaptation as a screenwriter.

Also Read Article Continues below

The webtoon earned recognition at the 2018 Asian Contents & Film Market awards ceremony. It earned the Entertainment Intellectual Property Pitching award at the event for its story emphasizing on delivery workers’ jobs and struggles and putting them in the spotlight.

Edited by Danyal Arabi