BTS inspired K-Drama 'Youth' completes filming, production company confirms premiere on global streaming platform

The BTS-inspired drama, titled Youth, has completed filming. Production company Chorokbaem Media announced on November 23 that it would be streamed on a global platform.

The show stars Seo Ji Hoon as Jin, Noh Jong Hyun as Suga, Ahn Ji Ho as J-Hope, Seo Young Joo as RM, Kim Yun Woo as Jimin, Jung Woo Jin as V, and Jeon Jin Seo as Jungkook — the seven members of BTS.

The show is inspired by videos featuring RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook between 2015 and 2017. The story arc was presented to fans through the band's music, the Save Me webcomic, and videos produced during these years. They are called The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

The first part of this extended playlist was released by BTS on April 29, 2015.

Will Youth feature real-life incidents from BTS members' lives?

The show, co-produced by HYBE, is based on the popular webcomic Save Me, which fans can access on Naver's Webtoon. The comic was also co-produced by Naver and BTS' label, BigHit Entertainment.

The title of the webcomic is inspired by BTS' 2016 song of the same name. It consisted of 15 episodes and a prologue.

Fans have tagged this as The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt 0. The character arc was developed over the years through the various videos and music produced by the band.

The characters of Save Me are alter egos named after each member of BTS. The main character is Kim Seok Jin, and in the comic, he goes through a tragic fate.

He is trapped in a time loop, one that forced him to relive April 11. The only way for him to escape this fate is to save his six best friends from the miseries that they are destined to face in life.

The webcomic is purely fictional and hence has no connection to BTS' real life.

Youth was announced in the latter part of last year, and the show's cast was revealed in October 2020. However, filming and other work related to the show were halted in December 2020. At the time, fans were concerned about how the show was set to use the birth names of BTS members.

Youth was expected to feature different kinds of adversities and abuses that the characters would face. So fans were worried that this might affect the members' real life.

Fans also expressed that they were worried about the idols' image being negatively affected by the show. BTS took their suggestions into consideration, and the filming for the show was halted until January 2021. As of now, there has been no official confirmation about the new names of the characters.

Meanwhile, BTS is busy collecting awards and getting ready for their first offline concert in two years. The band was awarded the Artist of the Year award at the AMAs. They also received the Song of the year award for Butter, as well as the Best Pop duo/group gong.

