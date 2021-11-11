Shin Min Ah and Lee Jung Jae turn heads as Gucci's global ambassadors

Italian luxury brand Gucci has big news, and it involves two of South Korea's biggest names - Lee Jung Jae and Shin Min Ah!

The luxury house recently announced its global ambassadors, and the chosen ones are Squid Game sensation Lee Jung Jae, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Shin Min Ah.

Shin Min Ah and Lee Jung Jae don Alessandro Michele as Gucci global ambassadors

On November 11, Gucci announced the names of its two global ambassadors on its various social handles. The brand also unveiled a series of photos of the two stars wearing trademark Gucci outfits.

Shin Min Ah is known for the television show Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha which concluded in October 2021. The 37-year-old has firmly established herself as the queen of romantic comedies with her portrayal of dentist Hye Jin, who comes off as cold but has a heart of gold. Aside from her acting, what impressed viewers was Shin Min Ah’s enviable wardrobe throughout the show, ranging from Chanel to Givenchy.

The luxury brand, evidently, was also mesmerized by the actor, and chose her as the global ambassador. Commenting on the star, the brand said:

“Her sophisticated and unequaled style and her belief in the pursuit of diversity and respect for self-expression is similar to Gucci’s philosophy.”

gucci @gucci Joining Gucci as new global brand ambassador is actress #MinaShin . Captured by #JanghyunHong , Mina wears key looks from the #GucciAria collection designed by #AlessandroMichele Joining Gucci as new global brand ambassador is actress #MinaShin. Captured by #JanghyunHong, Mina wears key looks from the #GucciAria collection designed by #AlessandroMichele. https://t.co/AA0VitGeXP

Gucci shared a series of pictures of the My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho star, with the caption:

“Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from [the Gucci Aria collection].”

The collection was designed by the fashion house’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

gucci @gucci #AlessandroMichele #MinaShin joins as new Gucci global brand ambassador. Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from #GucciAria , including a selection of #GucciJewelry #MinaShin joins as new Gucci global brand ambassador. Here, the actress appears in a series of images wearing key pieces from #GucciAria, including a selection of #GucciJewelry. #AlessandroMichele https://t.co/JIXYoqJMVa

The stunning star shared her excitement at becoming Gucci’s global ambassador by posting several pictures on Instagram, including one with celebratory balloons sent by the luxury brand.

Global sensation Lee Jung Jae was also appointed Gucci’s global ambassador on the same day. While Squid Game might have propelled the actor to worldwide popularity, he was already a big name in South Korea, having starred in classics such as The Housemaid and Il Mare.

Lee Jung Jae’s good looks had also made him a household name, with BLACKPINK’s Jennie even being named after a character played by the actor.

A source from the luxury brand stated:

“With a successful career based on his profound and versatile acting and a sophisticated fashion style, Lee Jung Jae is well-loved all around the world as an artist who represents South Korea. Lee Jung Jae’s charismatic and iconic style and a strong self-identity is similar to Gucci’s philosophy that values acceptance of diversity and self-expression.

Much like Shin Min Ah’s announcement, this one too was accompanied by some dashing pictures of the actor looking suave in an outfit designed by Alessandro Michele.

gucci @gucci #GucciTailoring #JungjaeLee joins Gucci as new global brand ambassador. The actor appears in a portfolio of images shot by photographer #JanghyunHong wearing a selection of #GucciAria looks and accessories. #AlessandroMichele #JungjaeLee joins Gucci as new global brand ambassador. The actor appears in a portfolio of images shot by photographer #JanghyunHong wearing a selection of #GucciAria looks and accessories. #AlessandroMichele #GucciTailoring https://t.co/l4qVgmRNGa

Shin Min Ah and Lee Jung Jae are old friends. The pair have starred opposite each other in the political thriller Chief of Staff, in which they were married to each other. The show ran for two seasons.

KoreanUpdates! @KoreanUpdates



(FYI, both of them sizzled it up as spouses in JTBC



naver.me/Gxpfm7qL Luxury brand Gucci introduces new global ambassadors: #LeeJungJae and #ShinMinAh (FYI, both of them sizzled it up as spouses in JTBC #ChiefofStaff before 🔥) #KoreanUpdates RZ Luxury brand Gucci introduces new global ambassadors: #LeeJungJae and #ShinMinAh! (FYI, both of them sizzled it up as spouses in JTBC #ChiefofStaff before 🔥)naver.me/Gxpfm7qL #KoreanUpdates RZ https://t.co/AYWl5xtu7d

Meanwhile, riding high on his recent success, Lee Jung Jae’s next project, the film Hunt, will also mark his directorial debut.

Shin Min Ah, on the other hand, will star in Noh Hee Kyung’s new drama Our Blues, along with long-time beau Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min and Lee Jung Eun.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee