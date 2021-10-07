Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon appointed new global ambassador of luxury brand Louis Vuitton

Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon is on a path to global fame and success. After her brilliant performance in the Netflix K-Drama, she garnered the attention of a global audience. There was a huge jump in her follower numbers on social networking platforms such as Instagram.

Now Jung Ho-yeon has been appointed as the global ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. As a model, she has been a part of many fashion campaigns in the past, and made her acting debut with Squid Game. The star has received lucrative brand deals as a result of her successful debut.

Jung Ho-yeon's statement on Louis Vuitton partnership

In an official statement, Jung Ho-yeon spoke about being appointed as the new brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton and said:

"It is an honor to mark my beginnings as an actress with Louis Vuitton after having worked with them as a model. I’m looking forward to every moment I will experience with Louis Vuitton as their global ambassador."

Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, spoke about Jung Ho-yeon and said:

"I remember when I immediately fell for Ho Yeon’s outstanding talents and fantastic personality. I’m excited for the new chapter in her journey with Louis Vuitton."

Before this, Jung Ho-yeon worked with Louis Vuitton in 2017. She walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s 2017 spring-summer collection and went on to participate in the brand’s 2017 pre-fall collection campaign.

Squid Game was released globally on September 17 on streaming site Netflix. The show caught the attention of viewers with its intriguing plot. The show centered on multiple characters struggling to stay alive in a brutal survival game. There were gory deaths as childish games that adults were forced to play decided their fate in the game.

All of this made the show a hit among the audience. This also included the performance of the main cast members of the show. The show also featured a stunning cameo by Goblin actor Gong Yoo that left fans wanting more of him as well.

