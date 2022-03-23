'A Business Proposal' releases new OST, 'Fall In Love, with a romantic music video

A Business Proposal is an ongoing television K-drama series based on a webtoon of the same name by HaeHwa, starring Korea’s famous celebrities Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah. The romance series recently released an exciting and heart-fluttering music video, sung by Weeekly’s Jihan and So-eun.

While netizens who have been religiously following the K-drama need to wait a week for the series' new episodes, SBS has released a new OST titled Fall In Love to keep viewers entertained.

The rom-com series premiered on SBS TV on February 28, 2022, and airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST. It is also available for streaming and downloading on Netflix in select regions.

Weeekly's Jihan and So-eun participate in 'A Business Proposal' OST Part.6, 'Fall In Love'

On March 23, 2022, A Business Proposal released an original soundtrack titled Fall In Love which is sung by Weeekly’s Jihan and Soeun.

The OST’s music video is a compilation of various scenes from the hit series' episodes 7 and 8. The music video for Fall In Love shows sweet and romantic moments between the characters.

In the background, the sweet-sounding melody represents the essence of the Korean drama and sets the mood for viewers to enjoy. The video begins with the two characters, Tae-moo and Ha-ri, and shows the gradual development of friendship and love between them.

Accompanied by a perfect tune that sounds like a repetitive whistling sound with finger-snapping beats in the background, Fall In Love is a refreshing song for viewers to enjoy and revisit some adorable moments between the characters.

The music video also encapsulates the affectionate scenes between Jin Young-seo and Cha Sung-hoon, who also fall in love with each other and begin dating.

With their honey-like vocals, Weeekly's members Jihan and So-eun beautifully sing the lyrics of the OST and romantically explain the characters' feelings. Switching from English to Korean in the song, Jihan and So-eun recorded a sweet melody which has made fans weak in the knees, along with the romantic clips in the video.

Meanwhile, A Business Proposal broke its own highest rating record. According to Nielsen Korea, the eighth episode of the popular K-drama achieved an audience rating of 10.8% nationwide based on household standards. The series created a new record that surpassed the previous highest viewership rating of 10.1% in the sixth episode.

Edited by Danyal Arabi