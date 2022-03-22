Business Proposal Episode 7: Will Ha-ri reject Tae-moo’s confession?

Business Proposal Episode 7 revolves around Tae-moo’s (Ahn Hyo-seop) confession to Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong). He expresses his romantic interest in her at an unexpected time.

As this comes right after he ‘acts’ as her boyfriend, Ha-ri is confused about his intentions towards her. This confusion lasts almost until the very end of the episode.

The most exciting part of this episode, in addition to the confession, is Ha-ri’s reaction. The chemistry between actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong in Business Proposal — a mix of comedy and lust — adds value to the episode and makes it dramatic enough to get audiences hooked.

When does Tae-moo confess to Ha-ri in Business Proposal?

Ha-ri’s lie about dating a rich boyfriend landed her in trouble in the previous episode when she was forced to introduce him to her girlfriends.

In this episode of Business Proposal, Tae-moo comes to her rescue and impresses Ha-ri’s friends. He uses his wealth, status, and intelligence to ensure that her friends think highly of him. He can also not help feeling jealous about Ha-ri’s friendship with Min-woo, as he is aware of her one-sided love for him.

During this trip in Business Proposal, Ha-ri unexpectedly falls sick, scaring Tae-moo. Until that moment, she believed the latter was just putting on a show for her friends. However, his genuine concern for her health helps Ha-ri see Tae-moo in a new light.

Struck by guilt, she apologizes for wasting his time repeatedly. Incidentally, this angers Tae-moo, who confesses to Ha-ri in a fit of frustration. He asks her why she cannot see his interest in her and wonders if she is intentionally avoiding it.

Why does Ha-ri accept Tae-moo despite insecurity in Business Proposal?

Tae-moo’s confession shocks Ha-ri, and initially, she decides to avoid him. She is in no position to respond to his confession, and the best way out is for her not to bump into him.

What is twisted, though, is that Ha-ri gets disappointed when Tae-moo decides to maintain distance. She wonders if his confession is genuine.

In the week that she stays away from Tae-moo, odd things remind her of her boss. Every time she thinks of her boss, her pounding heart, in turn, is a reminder that her interest in Tae-moo is not platonic.

Yet, Ha-ri tries to convince herself that a relationship with him will be doomed. She is aware of the class difference between herself and her boss. His upper-class upbringing is a higher match than her middle-class upbringing.

She also worries that her colleagues will be disappointed if their boss dates a modest girl such as herself. Hence, she decides to reject Tae-moo’s confession.

After waiting patiently for a week, Tae-moo approaches her, and initially, she tells him to attend blind dates that his grandfather wants to set up for him. She tries to appear disinterested but fails when Tae-moo corners her. He asks her for a valid reason behind her rejection.

Ha-ri is unable to hide her interest in him any longer. So, she bursts out in frustration and begs Tae-moo not to get her hopes up. She tells him not to pursue her as she may begin to believe that a relationship with him is indeed possible.

Tae-moo passionately argues that he will not let material differences affect their relationship. This, in addition to the look of pure desire for Ha-ri, is what makes her weak in the knees, soft enough that she plants a kiss.

This moment is a culmination of a build-up set over the past couple of episodes. It is as cathartic for fans, who have been shipping Tae-moo and Ha-ri, as it is for the characters themselves.

What would be exciting now is to see how the two navigate dating in the workplace and Tae-moo’s grandfather, among other things, in the upcoming episodes of Business Proposal.

