Business Proposal Episode 5: Tae-moo torments Ha-ri to get her confession

Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Shin Ha-ri's (Kim Se-jeong) story in Business Proposal takes an expected turn. However, the journey is depicted with flair and just enough dramatics to keep the audience entertained.

There is so much more to Ha-ri than her alter-ego, Shin Geum-hi. As a result, Tae-moo sees all shades of her in his attempt to force a confession out of her. In due time, he also comes to a shocking realization, increasing anticipation for the next episode.

Tae-moo learns the truth about Ha-ri's alter-ego at the end of the previous episode. In the latest episode, he decides to torment her and ensure that she realizes her mistake.

The one thing he wants her to do is confess the truth to him, and until the very end, he continues to be juvenile with her in Business Proposal Episode 5.

Shin Ha-ri struggles to keep her identity a secret in 'Business Proposal'

Tae-moo begins by cornering Ha-ri at her workplace. Now that he is aware of her identity, he decides to punish her by instructing her to work on her ravioli again.

She works for a food brand that develops new recipes to sell as canned food, and in this vein, she works on a white kimchi ravioli. Initially, in Business Proposal, her dish, which she prepares with the help of her seven-year-long crush, gets a great response.

However, Tae-moo realizes that the chef that Ha-ri worked with is the same one she had shed tears over during the concert, and this disturbs him. He is uncomfortable with the fact that Ha-ri continues to spend time with her friend and this, in addition to her lies, angers him further.

So he attacks her dish, telling her to ensure its cost can be brought down by 20%. He dismisses all of her attempts at recreating the dish and continues to pack in more problems for her.

He also reaches out to Ha-ri as Geum-hi and tells her to attend an annual office party with him to meet his grandfather again. Considering Ha-ri works in the same company, this is impossible as she would have to be two different people at the same place.

Ha-ri struggles with all of this in Business Proposal and ends up getting drunk in frustration.

Why does Tae-moo let Ha-ri off in 'Business Proposal' Episode 5?

Tae-moo gets a call from Ha-ri in Business Proposal, and upon responding, he realizes that she is drunk. He also hears her scream out loud, and the call gets disconnected.

He fears for her safety and hurries to be by her side. When he arrives, Tae-moo gets the confession that he had been seeking from Ha-ri all this while.

It doesn't matter to him that Ha-ri is drunk, but now that the truth is out, Tae-moo wants to take a step back from her. In the time that he had been plotting revenge, he also began to care for her and worry about her.

This is the beginning of a romance, and Tae-moo is also aware of the same. He decides to let Ha-ri off the hook for the lies and leaves the country for a few days to ensure some distance between them.

He wants to ensure that he doesn't get entangled with Ha-ri anymore, but will things go according to his plans? Highly doubtful!

