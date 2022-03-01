Business Proposal Episode 1: Fans cannot get enough of Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong’s chemistry

With the very first episode, Business Proposal has made fans extremely happy. Within hours of the show streaming on Netflix, reactions have poured in on Twitter and other social media handles.

The series, which originally airs on SBS, is about a blind date gone wrong. The first episode features this very meeting between the lead characters, Kang Tae-moo and Shin Ha-ri.

Starring Ahn Hyo-seop as Tae-moo and Kim Se-jeong as Ha-ri, the show has captured the attention of fans with the incredible chemistry between its lead actors. This also includes Seol In-ah and Kim Min-kyu’s characters.

Fans call Kim Se-jeong’s energy chaotic, love romance of the lead couples in Business Proposal

Seol In-ah plays Ha-ri’s best friend Yeong-seo, and Kim Min-kyu plays the role of Tae-moo’s secretary, Cha Sung-hoon. While she has got Ha-ri to take her place on a blind date with Tae-moo in the premiere episode of Business Proposal, Yeong-seo falls head over heels in love with Sung-hoon.

She sees flowers and hearts the moment she lays eyes on him, and the instant chemistry between the two is just as entertaining as the one between the main couple.

Fans’ reactions ranged between their comments on the lead couple, their love for the lead actors, and how attractive each of them was on-screen. Followers of the comic, on which the show is based, also shared their excitement.

The show will center on the two couples and how they come to terms with the intensity and truth of their relationship.

haru @kdramahypes #BusinessProposal #KimSejeong really nailed the comedic side of hari and she introduced her character well! her character radiates so much mood which makes most of her scene the funniest #BusinessProposal Ep1 #KimSejeong really nailed the comedic side of hari and she introduced her character well! her character radiates so much mood which makes most of her scene the funniest 😆 #BusinessProposal #BusinessProposalEp1 https://t.co/VGZn5oTeyn

samantha 💅🏻 @sejeongdisciple



ACTRESS SEJEONG IS BACK

#BusinessProposal

EP1

#사내맞선_신하리_오늘첫방 the way she’s trembling because she’s already anxious not to get busted by taemuACTRESS SEJEONG IS BACK #BusinessProposal EP1 the way she’s trembling because she’s already anxious not to get busted by taemuACTRESS SEJEONG IS BACK#BusinessProposal#BusinessProposalEP1#사내맞선_신하리_오늘첫방 https://t.co/kYuWrYicv9

haru @kdramahypes



can't wait to witness the love story between them #BusinessProposal first episode done, and i can't stop loving the chemistry of the 2 couples! it was a very light start of the drama, and really enjoyed it alot!can't wait to witness the love story between them #BusinessProposal Ep1 #BusinessProposal first episode done, and i can't stop loving the chemistry of the 2 couples! it was a very light start of the drama, and really enjoyed it alot!can't wait to witness the love story between them ❤️ #BusinessProposalEp1 https://t.co/nnwv4l98py

ly🕊²⁵²¹ @airenjaeger



#BusinessProposal

Ep1 This whole scene is so chaotic and funny. Kim Sejeong really nailed it 🤌 #BusinessProposal Ep1 This whole scene is so chaotic and funny. Kim Sejeong really nailed it 🤌✨ #BusinessProposal #BusinessProposalEp1 https://t.co/Hq8DwX3a3F

It must be noted that despite being based on comics, there are changes in how the characters are introduced. This also gives fans of the original manhwa much to look forward to.

The K-Drama premiered on February 28 and will air every Monday and Tuesday in South Korea. International audiences can also stream the show on Netflix.

Incidentally, Business Proposal occupies the same slot that Ahn Hyo-seop’s previous show Lovers of the Red Sky occupied when SBS broadcasted it.

