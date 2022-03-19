Business Proposal’s hilarious slapping scene in episode 6 was never in the script

Currently, there are many amazing K-dramas airing on various channels and streaming sites, but none have been able to match the popularity of Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop starrer Business Proposal, which is only going from strength to strength.

The show is being praised for its supreme comedy, exceptional performances, and of course, its memorable scenes, with the latest being the iconic slap scene where a panicked Ha-ri hits a disgruntled Kang Tae-moo. But surprisingly, the scene was an ad-lib!

Ahn Hyo-seop wasn’t expecting Kim Se-jeong’s slap in Business Proposal

In Business Proposal, Ha-ri met up with Kang Tae-moo on a blind date in place of her friend Young-seo, who has given her a mission- make such a bad impression that he says no to marrying her.

But upon meeting him, Ha-ri discovers that Kang Tae-moo is her boss, but for the sake of her friend, she soldiers through.

Soon the switch between the two friends is discovered and Ha-ri spins another lie to avoid getting fired- that she Shin Geum-shi. Slowly, Tae-moo starts falling for her and his feelings don’t change even when he discovers that she is Ha-ri.

In the latest episode, he is seen trying to create romantic moments with her in the guise of business trips. But his first plan fails drastically.

Tae-moo takes Ha-ri to an expensive movie theater on the pretext of research and books the entire hall to enjoy some alone time with her. But unfortunately, her co-workers, Yeo Eui-ju and Gye-bin, end up at the same theater and see her.

Panicked at their arrival, she hilariously tries to hide Tae-moo behind herself and repeatedly slaps him in a bid to make him leave. Turns out Hyo-seop was actually running from Kim Se-jeong in the scene!

In a behind-the-scenes video from the sixth episode of Business Proposal, shared by SBS, it is revealed that the actress improvised the scene in the flow of her acting, as slapping Tae-moo was not in the scripts.

In the video, Hye-seop is seen ducking and running away with a harried smile as Se-jeong profusely apologizes for hitting him so hard. In response, he jokingly says (translated by Koreaboo):

“I’m gonna go watch you from over there while soothing my cheek.”

After filming the scene, the four actors are seen discussing the same with Kim Hyeon-sook, humorously adding that Se-jeong gave Hyo-seop’s face a “good massage” with her slaps.

As Se-jeong acknowledges that she did smack him pretty hard, Hyo-seop jokes that her slaps made him “move a lot faster,” thus prompting Hyeon-sook to add another funny quip.

“Oh, so it did help with acting!”

Business Proposal airs weekly every Monday and Tuesday on SBS TV and Netflix.

