Jungkook’s watchlist now includes Business Proposal starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong

BTS' youngest idol Jungkook seems to have fallen in love with one of the most popular K-dramas in recent times, Business Proposal. The star did a QnA on Instagram where he asked, "What’d be good for me to do right now” Among the huge number of responses he must have received, Jungkook made it a point to address one particular suggestion from an ARMY.

The suggestion read,

"Binge-watch Business Proposal."

To this, he responded,

"I already watched all of it."

The SBS show starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong in lead roles is one of the few outright light-hearted shows on air at the moment. The romantic-comedy airs every Monday and Tuesday and it depicts a love story between a rich chaebol man and a middle class employee in his company.

Fans react to Jungkook's confession about Business Proposal

The moment the BTS star responded, fans were excited. Many ARMY members who hadn't seen Business Proposal before, decided to give the K-drama a chance.

His statement resulted in the show's title trending on Twitter worldwide. Fans went gaga over the fact that a superstar K-pop idol was waiting for the next episode of Business Proposal, like every other viewer.

macxi @vmnlux @btsinthemoment business proposal and 2521 DAMN I LOVE HIM @btsinthemoment business proposal and 2521 DAMN I LOVE HIM

Zeha⁷ @jklovemode @btsinthemoment binge watch "business proposal" !

i've already watched it all (written cutely)

wow jungkook has already watched it ok🙂 binge watch "business proposal" !i've already watched it all (written cutely)wow jungkook has already watched it ok🙂 @btsinthemoment 👤binge watch "business proposal" !🐰 i've already watched it all (written cutely) wow jungkook has already watched it ok🙂 https://t.co/ptEVJwT1bs

T⁷⛧ @BTSmyStars @btsinthemoment *aegyo* i am already melted into a mush, how much more you need from me baby @btsinthemoment *aegyo* i am already melted into a mush, how much more you need from me baby 😭 https://t.co/uhM5d4Tk5X

jungkookie @bluerosyy @btsinthemoment I KNEW I COULD TRUST HIM! BUSINESS PROPOSAL IS SO GOOD @btsinthemoment I KNEW I COULD TRUST HIM! BUSINESS PROPOSAL IS SO GOOD

far⁷ @namjoooning @btsinthemoment jungkook I can be your fake girlfriend but I dont have samantha and rachel @btsinthemoment jungkook I can be your fake girlfriend but I dont have samantha and rachel

Trusfrated⁷ ✨💜🔥 @skBTSenthusiast @btsinthemoment Koo's been watching k-dramas alot I guess ! Cause he be currently watching 21 25 & I'm loving his lill giggles along with it @btsinthemoment Koo's been watching k-dramas alot I guess ! Cause he be currently watching 21 25 & I'm loving his lill giggles along with it 😭😭😭💜

Mkookie⁷ ♡ @Junguggie_0901 @btsinthemoment Woah so he already watched Business Proposal and now he's watching 25 21......cool Jungkook 🤍 @btsinthemoment Woah so he already watched Business Proposal and now he's watching 25 21......cool Jungkook 🤍

Fans of the show and ARMYs appreciated Jungkook's taste in K-dramas. Business Proposal has been receiving consistently good ratings every week since its premiere, and the cast members have been unanimously appreciated for the job well done.

Director of Business Proposal, Park Sun-ho, shared the idol's Instagram story and said that he is honored. He also revealed that the star will be mentioned on their show in one of the upcoming episodes and will be along the lines of "a handsome man like Jungkook."

In a lengthy statement on Hangul, he also expressed how happy he was after learning of the BTS star's interest in the show and promised to work hard.

A screenshot of director Park Sun-ho’s response (Image via seonho5052/Instagram)

The maknae of BTS also proved to be a true blue K-drama fan. Earlier in the week, he had posted a short clip from the tvN show Twenty-five Twenty-one. In the background, fans heard the star giggling in reaction to the comedy on screen. The show in question, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri, went viral then as well.

Edited by Sabika