Jungkook is a fan of Twenty-five Twenty-one, here’s how he proved it

BTS star Jungkook seems to be a fan of the recent popular Korean drama Twenty-five Twenty-five. The K-drama, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri in lead roles, is being broadcast on Korean channel tvN. Jungkook took to Instagram to share a scene from the show’s 10th episode.

Since then, fans have taken to Twitter and other social networking sites to swoon over the singer’s taste. Many also shared a scene that he had had originally shared on his social media page.

What scene did Jungkook share from Twenty-five Twenty-one?

The scene that BTS idol Jungkook has shared is the confrontation scene between Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri), Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), and Hee-do’s mother, who also happens to be Ye-Jin’s boss at work.

Ye-jin is unaware of Hee-do’s mother’s identity until this very moment, and suddenly, there he is, sitting down in Hee-do’s living room to have a conversation with her boss/potential love interest’s mother.

He shared a short clip of the scene with subtitles in Hangul. He did not share any comments about the setting or the show, but followers could hear the sound of BTS' maknae's laughter in the backdrop of the clip, which proves that the star is a fan of the new show.

Fans react to Jungkook's interest in Twenty-five Twenty-one

Fans are smitten with their favorite idols giggling in the background, which is exactly what they share on social media sites. Many also love that they are watching the same show that their idol is currently interested in. His adorable reaction has also made him more relatable among fans.

_wintercream° @RanseuK jungkook watching twenty five twenty one/2521 and giggling like that hes just like us. jungkook watching twenty five twenty one/2521 and giggling like that hes just like us.

hourly vminkook @hourlyvmk JUNGKOOK WATCHING TWENTY FIVE TWENTY ONE PLS HIS GIGGLING IN THE BG 🥺 JUNGKOOK WATCHING TWENTY FIVE TWENTY ONE PLS HIS GIGGLING IN THE BG 🥺 https://t.co/BevgJuyi7h

koo admirer @dreamjeons here's the scene from "twenty five twenty one", with english subs, that jungkook was watching earlier here's the scene from "twenty five twenty one", with english subs, that jungkook was watching earlier https://t.co/jpfBYxMBNR

taekook 📂 @taekookfolder His chuckles please, soooo cute 🥺



Jungkook watching Twenty-Five, Twenty-One—my fave ongoing kdramaHis chuckles please, soooo cute 🥺 Jungkook watching Twenty-Five, Twenty-One—my fave ongoing kdrama 💞 His chuckles please, soooo cute 🥺 https://t.co/T5WmARSxD4

musk⁷|prod yoongi| @realprintbts 🤌🤌🤌 jungkook watching twenty five twenty one I knew my man had taste we won🤌🤌🤌 jungkook watching twenty five twenty one I knew my man had taste we won😩😩🤌🤌🤌 https://t.co/TNpXuu6FYl

namu's manu⁷🌱🐨 @mitwajoon JUNGKOOK IS WATCHING TWENTY FIVE TWENTY ONE SJSJJFHJK HE'S JUST LIKE ME JUNGKOOK IS WATCHING TWENTY FIVE TWENTY ONE SJSJJFHJK HE'S JUST LIKE ME

MS.WINTERBEAR (a working 🐻) @mskimfiles



@BTS_twt This part is one of the funniest scenes on the drama. "Twenty Five Twenty One" is highly recommended, Jungkook can proved how good this drama is. 🤧 This part is one of the funniest scenes on the drama. "Twenty Five Twenty One" is highly recommended, Jungkook can proved how good this drama is. 🤧❤️@BTS_twt https://t.co/IyKpbgJHxX

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ @_RapperJK I’m expecting the news to cover that the drama “twenty five twenty one” suddenly saw an increase in viewers thanks to Jungkook! I’m expecting the news to cover that the drama “twenty five twenty one” suddenly saw an increase in viewers thanks to Jungkook! 😆 https://t.co/udpjHrTWKi

FATAEKOOK_BTSARMY⁷ @FATAEKOOK_BTS HE'S SO PRECIOUS!! JUNGKOOK'S LAUGH AND GIGGLES WHILE WATCHING "TWENTY-FIVE TWENTY-ONE" DRAMA SERIES!!HE'S SO PRECIOUS!! #JK JUNGKOOK'S LAUGH AND GIGGLES WHILE WATCHING "TWENTY-FIVE TWENTY-ONE" DRAMA SERIES!!😭 HE'S SO PRECIOUS!! #JK https://t.co/uWA9vGXA6G

⟭⟬♡- BackUp @BTSArmy_47 ] INSTAGRAM UPDATE

Jungkook (abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz) on instagram story!!



He is watching the drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One' his little giggles while watching it!!



#jungkook #jk ] INSTAGRAM UPDATEJungkook (abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz) on instagram story!!He is watching the drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One'his little giggles while watching it!! [🎥] INSTAGRAM UPDATEJungkook (abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz) on instagram story!!He is watching the drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One'😭😭😭his little giggles while watching it!!#jungkook #jk https://t.co/0ksHmSeqj3

BTS also wrapped up their first in-person concert in their home country in more than two years on March 13.

The seven-member band consisting of RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed different sets on March 10, 12, and 13. On March 15, they also confirmed that they would be performing at the 2022 Grammys.

The first line-up of performers was shared on the Grammys' official Twitter handle. Others who will join BTS include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on April 3, will be hosted by Trevor Noah and held in-person at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

