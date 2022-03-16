Jungkook is a fan of Twenty-five Twenty-one, here’s how he proved it

BTS star Jungkook seems to be a fan of the recent popular Korean drama Twenty-five Twenty-five. The K-drama, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri in lead roles, is being broadcast on Korean channel tvN. Jungkook took to Instagram to share a scene from the show’s 10th episode.
Since then, fans have taken to Twitter and other social networking sites to swoon over the singer’s taste. Many also shared a scene that he had had originally shared on his social media page.
What scene did Jungkook share from Twenty-five Twenty-one?
The scene that BTS idol Jungkook has shared is the confrontation scene between Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri), Ye-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), and Hee-do’s mother, who also happens to be Ye-Jin’s boss at work.
Ye-jin is unaware of Hee-do’s mother’s identity until this very moment, and suddenly, there he is, sitting down in Hee-do’s living room to have a conversation with her boss/potential love interest’s mother.
He shared a short clip of the scene with subtitles in Hangul. He did not share any comments about the setting or the show, but followers could hear the sound of BTS' maknae's laughter in the backdrop of the clip, which proves that the star is a fan of the new show.
Fans react to Jungkook's interest in Twenty-five Twenty-one
Fans are smitten with their favorite idols giggling in the background, which is exactly what they share on social media sites. Many also love that they are watching the same show that their idol is currently interested in. His adorable reaction has also made him more relatable among fans.
BTS also wrapped up their first in-person concert in their home country in more than two years on March 13.
The seven-member band consisting of RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed different sets on March 10, 12, and 13. On March 15, they also confirmed that they would be performing at the 2022 Grammys.
The first line-up of performers was shared on the Grammys' official Twitter handle. Others who will join BTS include Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on April 3, will be hosted by Trevor Noah and held in-person at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.